Plattsmouth awaits the playoffs after beating Beatrice 35-21

PLATTSMOUTH – Back on the winning track.

After two straight losses, the Plattsmouth Blue Devils finished the regular season with a 35-21 win over the Beatrice Orangemen on Friday evening.

“It’s good,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris. “It was tough, but we did have a lot of good plays. All wins are good wins.”

The Blue Devils finished the season at 6 and 2, and await their playoff opponent to be determined later.

Plattsmouth’s previously-scheduled finale next week against Class A Bellevue East has been canceled to allow for the start of the Class A playoffs, Dzuris said.

Plattsmouth got on the board the second time it had the ball when junior Christian Meneses ran 76 yards for a touchdown with the extra point making it 7-0 at the 7:57 mark of the first quarter.

Within 30 seconds, Plattsmouth was on the board again.

Junior Owen Prince intercepted a Beatrice pass returning it to the Orangemen 2-yard line. That set up Meneses’ touchdown run from there for a 14-0 lead after the extra point.