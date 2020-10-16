Plattsmouth awaits the playoffs after beating Beatrice 35-21

PLATTSMOUTH – Back on the winning track.
After two straight losses, the Plattsmouth Blue Devils finished the regular season with a 35-21 win over the Beatrice Orangemen on Friday evening.
“It’s good,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris. “It was tough, but we did have a lot of good plays. All wins are good wins.”
The Blue Devils finished the season at 6 and 2, and await their playoff opponent to be determined later.
Plattsmouth’s previously-scheduled finale next week against Class A Bellevue East has been canceled to allow for the start of the Class A playoffs, Dzuris said.
Plattsmouth got on the board the second time it had the ball when junior Christian Meneses ran 76 yards for a touchdown with the extra point making it 7-0 at the 7:57 mark of the first quarter.
Within 30 seconds, Plattsmouth was on the board again.
Junior Owen Prince intercepted a Beatrice pass returning it to the Orangemen 2-yard line. That set up Meneses’ touchdown run from there for a 14-0 lead after the extra point.
With 6:42 to go in the second quarter, Dalton Baumgart caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Alexander making the score 21-0 after the extra point.
Starting at its own 45, Beatrice finally started moving the ball and scored with 20 seconds remaining in the half on a one-yard run by senior Bennett Crandall.
With 8:02 left in the third quarter, Meneses scored his third touchdown on a 24-yard run for a 28-7 lead after the extra point.
Beatrice, however, would make things interesting by scoring a pair of touchdowns to narrow the gap to just seven points by the start of the fourth quarter.
However, Meneses would find the end zone again from the 2-yard line with 7:43 to go to make the final score after the extra point 35-21.
Dzuris praised the performance by Meneses.
“His running was really good.”
The defense came through when it counted most, Dzuris said.
“When we needed a stop, we did it,” he said.
Beatrice 0 7 14 0 - 21
Plattsmouth 14 7 7 7 - 28
