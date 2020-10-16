 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth awaits the playoffs after beating Beatrice 35-21
View Comments

Plattsmouth awaits the playoffs after beating Beatrice 35-21

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Back on the winning track.

After two straight losses, the Plattsmouth Blue Devils finished the regular season with a 35-21 win over the Beatrice Orangemen on Friday evening.

“It’s good,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris. “It was tough, but we did have a lot of good plays. All wins are good wins.”

The Blue Devils finished the season at 6 and 2, and await their playoff opponent to be determined later.

Plattsmouth’s previously-scheduled finale next week against Class A Bellevue East has been canceled to allow for the start of the Class A playoffs, Dzuris said.

Plattsmouth got on the board the second time it had the ball when junior Christian Meneses ran 76 yards for a touchdown with the extra point making it 7-0 at the 7:57 mark of the first quarter.

Within 30 seconds, Plattsmouth was on the board again.

Junior Owen Prince intercepted a Beatrice pass returning it to the Orangemen 2-yard line. That set up Meneses’ touchdown run from there for a 14-0 lead after the extra point.

With 6:42 to go in the second quarter, Dalton Baumgart caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Alexander making the score 21-0 after the extra point.

Starting at its own 45, Beatrice finally started moving the ball and scored with 20 seconds remaining in the half on a one-yard run by senior Bennett Crandall.

With 8:02 left in the third quarter, Meneses scored his third touchdown on a 24-yard run for a 28-7 lead after the extra point.

Beatrice, however, would make things interesting by scoring a pair of touchdowns to narrow the gap to just seven points by the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Meneses would find the end zone again from the 2-yard line with 7:43 to go to make the final score after the extra point 35-21.

Dzuris praised the performance by Meneses.

“His running was really good.”

The defense came through when it counted most, Dzuris said.

“When we needed a stop, we did it,” he said.

Beatrice 0 7 14 0 - 21

Plattsmouth 14 7 7 7 - 28

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News