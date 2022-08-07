Plattsmouth band members unveil new music to crowd

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth marching band members played the first notes of their new season Friday night in front of an audience.

High school musicians performed a pair of songs from their 2022 marching band show during an exhibition at Blue Devil Stadium. Parents, friends and Plattsmouth alumni watched from the stands as more than 40 students played music and twirled flags. Band members wore blue t-shirts and black shorts as they marched on the field in hot temperatures.

Plattsmouth students began their season June 18 in a marching band camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Several students attended a leadership clinic at Millard South before the full band began rehearsals. They spent eight days learning songs, flag tosses and marching formations before Friday night’s exhibition.

Drum majors Jayden Hamilton and Wyatt Cook led activities alongside new high school band director Jeremy Haupt during the night. Haupt taught at Brashear High School in Brashear, Mo., and Omaha North High School before accepting the Plattsmouth job this year.

Students ended the evening with a drill-down contest on the field. Joshua Schreiber defended his title from last year. He correctly followed all of the instructions in a game that has rules similar to Simon Says.

Plattsmouth will return many students from a marching band that earned several awards last year. The group captured a Division I rating at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Festival and a superior rating at the Bennington Marching Festival.

The Blue Devils will perform their halftime show for the first time on Friday, Sept. 2. Plattsmouth will host Bennington at 7 p.m. in the first home football game of the year. The marching band is also scheduled to perform at home football games on Sept. 9, Sept. 30 and Oct. 14.