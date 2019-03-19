PLATTSMOUTH – As portions of Plattsmouth and Cass County were dealt with a flood of historic proportions this past week, Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert made the comment that perhaps says it best.
“We’ll get through it and be stronger.”
Water levels are now starting to go down from a flood that will go down in the record books.
“This is historic,” Lambert said. “It’s never this high.”
Sandy Weyers, Cass County’s emergency management director, added, “This is far worse than 2011.”
As of Wednesday, the Missouri River at Plattsmouth
The situation was much worse when it reached a height of 40.62 feet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, breaking the previous record of 36.73 feet on June 30, 2011. That’s more than 14 feet above flood stage, which is 26 feet.
Such a monster height created devastating damage. The city’s water and sewage plants, based along the river, had to be shut down, as well as wells for drinking water.
This forced city officials to issue a water emergency that remains in effect today.
The high waters forced residents living in flood prone areas to leave their homes and belongings as dozens of acres of land in the eastern part of the city became one big lake. This was especially true on Main Street east of the railroad tracks, which brought out many sightseers to view history.
The water shut down major roads in and out of Plattsmouth forcing motorists to be creative, against their will, to find new routes to their destinations.
Bridges on U.S. Highway 75 over the Platte River became flooded causing that major route to be totally closed for days. Lowland flooding on the Iowa side of the Missouri forced the closure of the Plattsmouth toll bridge.
Actually, the only choice for motorists in this area for a time was to drive back and forth through Louisville, some 14 miles to the west.
Fortunately, as of Tuesday, Highway 75 southbound opened again, but not northbound, yet.
Relief was also coming to the hard-hit Buccaneer Bay neighborhood.
“The water is going down on the north side of the railroad tracks there,” said County Commissioner Janet McCartney on Tuesday.
“As the water goes down, people can get back in.”
She estimated between 30 to 40 homes on that section were impacted by the flood.
“Pretty much everybody got water damage,” McCartney said.
As often the case, the worst in nature can bring out the best in people. That was the case here.
Lambert praised city workers and the many volunteers who put in long hours to help their neighbors through this difficult time.
“Our strength is our people,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Peterson praised Weyers and her crew for their efforts in the county.
“Your people did a bang-up job,” he said on Tuesday.