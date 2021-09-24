Plattsmouth beats Crete, 55-0, in homecoming game

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a pleasant homecoming for Plattsmouth High School on Friday night as the Blue Devils defeated Crete High School 55-0 before a packed house at Blue Devil Stadium.

It took less than two minutes into the game for Plattsmouth to score. On the first play after recovering a Crete fumble on the Cardinals 15, senior running back Christian Meneses ran untouched into the end zone. The score was 7-0 after the PAT.

Later in the period, he would score on a two-yard run to increase the lead.

With the score 21-0 in the second period, senior linebacker Kevin Winscot blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to increase the lead even more.

That was a key play, according to head coach Bob Dzuris.

“Once we blocked that kick, they couldn’t stop anything we did,” he said.

Indeed, less than two minutes later, Meneses ran 44 yards for a score, then he did it again, this time from 21 yards out to make the score 42-0 at the half.

Meneses wasn’t through as he ran 34 yards for a score at the 8:56 mark of the third quarter.

Sophomore Gage Olsen caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.