Plattsmouth beats Gross, advances to next round

PLATTSMOUTH – A touchdown return on the second half kickoff lifted Plattsmouth to a 19-13 victory over Gross Catholic on Friday evening in the first round of the Class B playoffs.

However, Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris had concerns on the overall play of his team.

“We certainly didn’t play our best,” he said after his team won its 10th game of the year.

“I’m proud of the players, but to get to 11 (wins) we have to play better.”

Indeed, the Cougars, who entered the playoff contest with a 4-5 record, held their own against the undefeated Blue Devils and were driving for a possible game-winning score late until junior T.J. Fitzpatrick intercepted a pass on the Plattsmouth 2-yard line.

With the game tied at 13-13, sophomore Ethan Walker on a reverse ran some 95 yards on the second half kickoff for what would be the winning score.

Plattsmouth opened the scoring with a 12-yard run by Walker at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter.

Later, the Blue Devils got inside the visitors 10-yard line, but a penalty negated that play.

Then, Gross recovered a Plattsmouth fumble and started a drive that tied the score early in the second period.

Senior Nate Kramer scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:41 remaining in the half with the PAT off the mark.

But, Gross came back and scored on a long pass play with 52 seconds remaining. Senior Clyde Hinton blocked the PAT keeping the score tied at the break.

After Walker’s kickoff return to open the second half neither team would score again.

“Gross played well, they gave us fits,” Dzuris said.

Plattsmouth moves on to play Omaha Skutt in the next round.

“We have to eliminate mistakes in the quarterfinals,” Dzuris said.

Gross Catholic 0 13 0 0 - 13

Plattsmouth 7 6 6 0 - 19

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.