Plattsmouth beats Gross, moves on to postseason

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys’ basketball team on Friday evening completed its regular season in style with an impressive home victory and some momentum heading into its post-season district tournament.

The Blue Devils set the tone early on by jumping out to a 13-0 lead over Omaha Gross on its way to a 49-34 victory.

“We came out well in the first quarter,” said Coach Kevin Tilson.

His team wasted little time in creating momentum as senior guard Jude Wehrbein hit a 3-pointer less than 20 seconds gone.

Following a Gross turnover, senior guard Kevin Winscot hit a three at the 7:04 mark for a 6-0 lead.

Then, at the 5:45 mark, Winscot hit another three for a nine-point lead.

Eventually, the lead grew to 13-0 before senior Kevin Lugang hit a basket to finally put the Cougars on the board at the 2:12 mark.

It would turn out to be the only points for the visitors in the quarter.

A reverse layup by senior guard Sam Campin, followed by two free throws by senior point guard Braden Widick made the score 17-2 entering the second period.

The Plattsmouth dominance continued and soon it was 20-2 before the Cougars rallied to make things more interesting at the break.

Four consecutive Cougar points made the score 20-7 before Winscot hit a three at the 3:30 mark. Then, Gross ran off eight straight points and trailed only 27-15 at half.

As in the first quarter, the Blue Devils wasted little time once play resumed as Widick quickly made a layup for a 29-15 advantage. Campin then a hit a 3 from the deep corner for a 17-point lead.

After that, the teams traded baskets before Campin hit a 3 at the buzzer for a 40-23 lead into the final frame.

The Cougars scored six of the first eight points in that final frame, but any thoughts of a big comeback were soon dashed as Blue Devils soon increased their lead to 47-30. Among those points was another three by Campin at the 3:25 mark.

Widick completed the Plattsmouth scoring with a layup for a 49-30 before Gross scored the game’s final four points.

Tilson praised his defense.

“We contested every (Gross) shot and made it hard for them.”

The Blue Devils now take on Waverly on Tuesday in district tournament play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.