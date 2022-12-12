Plattsmouth beats Schuyler for first win

PLATTSMOUTH – It was the first win of the season for the Plattsmouth boys basketball team last Saturday night.

And, it was a complete team victory.

“Everybody got playing time,” said head coach Kevin Tilson.

After three straight losses, the Blue Devils got into the win column with a convincing 66-28 home decision over Schuyler.

“It’s pretty nice,” Tilson said afterwards. “The monkey is off our backs.”

Schuyler’s lone bright spot came when sophomore Joseph DeLeon hit a long jumper in the opening period for a quick 3-0 lead.

But, after senior Drew Iverson scored soon after on a layup, it was all Plattsmouth from then on.

Junior Gage Olsen put the Blue Devils ahead on a layup at the 4:45 mark, which was followed by a three-pointer by senior T.J. Fitzpatrick giving Plattsmouth a 7-3 advantage.

The lead grew to 14-7 entering the second period.

Baskets by Olsen and two by Fitzpatrick got that period going and by halftime the Blue Devils led by 19 points, 32-13.

Senior Kevin Sohl began the second half scoring with a jumper for a 34-13 margin.

Iverson would later hit a three for a 46-18 lead with the third period ending at 48-21.

There was no letting up as Plattsmouth scored the first seven points in the final period for a 55-22 advantage.

Sohl would later hit a jumper and Olsen a three as the Blue Devils coasted to a 38-point victory margin.

Tilson particularly praised Olsen for his handling of the offense.

“He recognized what defenses Schuyler was running and he helped set the right offense,” Tilson said. “We were more patient. We were looking for the right shot, not just any shot.”

Perhaps the only point of concern in Saturday’s game came at the free-throw line.

“We only shot 50 percent tonight,” Tilson said.

The 1-3 Blue Devils stay at home on Friday evening against Falls City before playing in an event on Saturday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“We should start adding momentum after tonight’s game,” Tilson said.

Olsen led Plattsmouth scorers with 21 points, while Fitzpatrick had 11 and Sohl had 10. Iverson and sophomore Henry Loontjer each had nine points.

Junior Liam LaSure led the team in rebounding with six, three offensive and three defensive.

Schuyler 7 6 8 7 – 28

Plattsmouth 14 18 16 18 – 66