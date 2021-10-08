Plattsmouth beats Waverly on late TD pass

PLATTSMOUTH – As the clock was winding down in a 14-14 deadlock, it seemed the outcome between Plattsmouth and Waverly would have to be settled in overtime.

But with 23 seconds to go senior Owen Prince grabbed a long pass from T.J. Fitzpatrick away from a Waverly defender in the end zone for the winning score as the Blue Devils’ undefeated season continues on.

The 21-14 victory improves Plattsmouth’s record to 7-0.

“We felt it would be a close game,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris. “I’m proud of these kids to find a way to get it done.”

It started off as maybe the Blue Devils wouldn’t need such last second heroics.

On Plattsmouth’s first play of its first possession, senior Christian Meneses ran 85 yards down the far sidelines to give the Blue Devils the quick lead, though the PAT was missed.

The Vikings, though, would later score on a long touchdown pass and took the lead following the successful PAT.

In the second period, Waverly scored on another touchdown pass and went ahead 14-6 following the PAT.

But, with less than two minutes to go in the half, Plattsmouth scored on a 43-yard pass with sophomore Caleb Adkins catching a pass for the tying two-point conversion.

And, that’s how it stood until the final two minutes of the game when Plattsmouth took over on its own 43 and the start of a memorable winning drive.

“Owen took it from him (Waverly defensive back),” Dzuris said.

Once again, Meneses was the workhorse for Plattsmouth on the ground.

“He’s tougher than tough,” his coach said.

Fitzpatrick, the team’s third-string quarterback, came in late in the second period after sophomore Gabe Villamonte got hurt.

The team’s first-string quarterback, Nate Kramer, was still nursing a knee injury he sustained in an earlier contest.

Dzuris said the team will evaluate Kramer’s condition earlier next week to see if he’ll be ready for next Friday’s away game at Beatrice.

