PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members have approved updates to a policy that will impact the selection of royalty for events such as Homecoming and Prom.
Board members voted 8-0 Monday night to approve changes to Policy 5309. The school district policy covers general rules of student conduct at dances and eligibility requirements for Homecoming Court and Prom Court members. It also covers new selection requirements for candidates.
The changes came after several months of meetings with a Student Advisory Committee at the high school. The committee included several PHS Student Council members. They provided a large amount of input for the new document, which is two pages in length.
“The Student Advisory Committee deserves a lot of credit,” Board President Ken Winters said. “They made a lot of the changes that you see here.”
“I think you all did a really good job with this,” Operations Committee member Tony Foster said. “This is a good solution for this.”
The new policy states that only a senior girl shall be eligible to be Homecoming Queen and only a senior boy shall be eligible to be Homecoming King. Candidates must agree to attend the Homecoming dance and represent the school properly to be eligible.
All members of the senior class will select five queen candidates and five king candidates. Students involved in fall activities had previously been the only ones who had selected candidates.
All PHS students in grades 9-12 will then take part in a secret vote for the king and queen.
All Prom candidates will be selected two weeks prior to the event. Candidates must agree to attend the Prom dance and represent the school in a proper manner.
The policy states members of the senior class will cast a secret vote for five senior girls and five senior boys to be Prom queen and king candidates. The vote will take place using a secret ballot where all student names will be listed alphabetically by gender.
Only a senior girl shall be eligible to be Prom Queen and only a senior boy shall be eligible to be Prom King. The candidates may not have been previously selected as royalty at another school-sponsored dance.
Juniors will select three junior girls and three junior boys by secret ballot to represent the class at Prom.
All juniors and seniors will vote for one Prom Queen and one Prom King during the week of Prom. They will select one of the five candidates for each spot during their secret vote.
The policy also states students and their dates may be required to submit to a breathalyzer prior to gaining entrance to either Homecoming or Prom events.
Those who choose not to submit to a breathalyzer will not gain entrance.
School officials will contact law enforcement if they believe students are trying to gain entrance while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.