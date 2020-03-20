Plattsmouth board approves pay for school employees

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved a resolution Thursday that will allow hourly and non-exempt school employees to be paid in the midst of the COVID-19 emergency.
Board members held an emergency meeting in the administration center to discuss several topics related to coronavirus concerns. The board approved two resolutions and talked about decisions that will be made over the next few days regarding COVID-19 matters.
The meeting took place several hours after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered a limit of 10 people in many social gathering places. Members of the public were invited to watch the 33-minute meeting via Zoom technology on the internet. More than 75 people took advantage of the opportunity and were able to type in questions while the event was taking place.
Thursday’s directive from Ricketts means that Plattsmouth and all other schools in Educational Service Unit #3 will have their buildings closed until April 30. Schools will not be able to operate with students in their buildings during this time. The restriction does not apply to school staff working in those buildings.
Plattsmouth Community Schools closed all district buildings March 9 after a high school student was exposed to the coronavirus at an event in Fremont on Feb. 29. All buildings have remained closed since then. Teachers have been able to work from home and administrators have held regular meetings to discuss next steps during the temporary closure. Certified staff will continue to receive their regular salaries during the COVID-19 event.
The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution that will give Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty the authority to pay hourly and non-exempt employees a “fair and reasonable” wage for the next eight weeks. This wage will not exceed their “customary and regular pay” during the eight-week term.
If district operations continue to be affected by the coronavirus after eight weeks, the school board will reconvene and determine what authority Hasty has to continue paying the district’s hourly and non-exempt employees.
The board also learned about an emergency proclamation passed by Cass County officials. The Cass County proclamation grants the school board and Hasty the authority to make emergency expenditures, enter into contracts and incur obligations for emergency management purposes.
The proclamation states that these actions can happen “regardless of existing statutory limitations and requirements pertaining to appropriation, budgeting, levies, or entering into contracts in excess or in violation of existing statutory limitations or bidding or other requirements.”
These emergency powers include signing contracts with facility maintenance and cleaning services, carrying out appropriate nutrition services and food programs, continuing special education programs and implementing health services, early intervention measures or distance learning programs.
Plattsmouth administrators have developed an emergency district staffing plan. Hasty told board members that the plan could change over the next few days as school officials gather more information and guidance from local and state agencies.
“This is a fluid situation,” Hasty said. “I’d just ask everyone to be patient.”
Board member Bob Fuller asked Hasty if he had received information about what will happen to members of the Class of 2020 on items such as grade credits and graduation. Hasty said Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Matt Blomstedt and other NDE officials had not yet determined answers to those questions. He said they would likely announce their decisions next week.
Hasty said Friday afternoon that administrators have been making plans to adopt remote learning classes in the district. They will send messages to parents and guardians about those plans by the end of the day Monday, March 23.
“Since our early childhood center, elementary school, middle school and high school support children at different developmental levels and they have different types of technological use at their buildings, the remote learning plans might look different from one building to another,” Hasty said.
Hasty said Spectrum is offering free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households that do not have internet access and have K-12 and/or college students living there. Installation fees will also be waived for new student households. This will allow students to take part in the remote learning classes.
Hasty told board members he was confident that teachers would provide quality educational opportunities for all students using online technology.
“Our teachers are professionals and they’ll adjust with it,” Hasty said. “They’re very good at what they do.”
Hasty said building principals also plan to provide information on ways parents can obtain items that students may have left in each building. Examples could include medication, band instruments or personal items.
Hasty said Friday afternoon that district officials have formed plans to distribute meals to students. The district will provide free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 0-18 regardless of income.
Meals will be distributed by the loading dock in the staff parking lot at Plattsmouth High School beginning on Wednesday, March 25. The district will distribute three breakfasts and three lunches per child on that date.
The school will move to Monday distribution of meals beginning March 30. The school will provide five breakfasts and five lunches per child on March 30 and each Monday thereafter during the coronavirus closure.
The drive-through service will take place from 6:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on each of those dates.
Hasty asked residents to either complete an online survey or call 402-296-3361 to provide food assistance information. This will allow the district to get an accurate count on how many meals they will need to provide.
“In addition, our school social workers plan to continue with distribution of food through our backpack program that was in place before the COVID-19 emergency,” Hasty said. “They will also continue working with community partners to identify resources for families in need of assistance.”