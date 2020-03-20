Plattsmouth board approves pay for school employees

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved a resolution Thursday that will allow hourly and non-exempt school employees to be paid in the midst of the COVID-19 emergency.

Board members held an emergency meeting in the administration center to discuss several topics related to coronavirus concerns. The board approved two resolutions and talked about decisions that will be made over the next few days regarding COVID-19 matters.

The meeting took place several hours after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered a limit of 10 people in many social gathering places. Members of the public were invited to watch the 33-minute meeting via Zoom technology on the internet. More than 75 people took advantage of the opportunity and were able to type in questions while the event was taking place.

Thursday’s directive from Ricketts means that Plattsmouth and all other schools in Educational Service Unit #3 will have their buildings closed until April 30. Schools will not be able to operate with students in their buildings during this time. The restriction does not apply to school staff working in those buildings.