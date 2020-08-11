Plattsmouth board learns about food service plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at Plattsmouth Community Schools will eat the same type of quality food in the 2020-21 academic year but will see some changes in the delivery of items.

Plattsmouth Board of Education members learned about the different precautions that will begin this fall during their monthly meeting Monday night. Rebecca McDaniel, director of nutrition services for OPAA! Food Management Inc. in Plattsmouth, spoke to the board about the topic. She also provided members with a written update.

McDaniel said food staff members are looking forward to providing meals to local students. The entire food service team has met with Plattsmouth administrators at each of the school buildings to plan for the new year. She said they are confident they can provide nutritious meals in a safe and secure manner.

“I feel we’re pretty well-equipped,” McDaniel said.

Plattsmouth students will receive pre-packaged meals that contain a main dish along with required portions of fruits and vegetables. McDaniel said there will be minimal contact with cashiers at the middle and high schools to make the process easier for everyone. All food service staff will wear masks in the kitchen and will be taking extra precautions with cleaning and sanitizing.