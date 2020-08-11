Plattsmouth board learns about food service plans

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at Plattsmouth Community Schools will eat the same type of quality food in the 2020-21 academic year but will see some changes in the delivery of items.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members learned about the different precautions that will begin this fall during their monthly meeting Monday night. Rebecca McDaniel, director of nutrition services for OPAA! Food Management Inc. in Plattsmouth, spoke to the board about the topic. She also provided members with a written update.
McDaniel said food staff members are looking forward to providing meals to local students. The entire food service team has met with Plattsmouth administrators at each of the school buildings to plan for the new year. She said they are confident they can provide nutritious meals in a safe and secure manner.
“I feel we’re pretty well-equipped,” McDaniel said.
Plattsmouth students will receive pre-packaged meals that contain a main dish along with required portions of fruits and vegetables. McDaniel said there will be minimal contact with cashiers at the middle and high schools to make the process easier for everyone. All food service staff will wear masks in the kitchen and will be taking extra precautions with cleaning and sanitizing.
“We will open the year with meals served in to-go bags and boxes,” McDaniel said in her report. “Meals will be packaged and ready for students to grab and head to their seats in assigned areas. We are focusing on food safety and speed of service. This will give students more time to eat and keep meals secure during transport.”
Students at the middle and high schools will maintain a distance of six feet while they are eating meals in their cafeterias. School officials will provide additional meal space for students to meet this objective.
McDaniel said elementary students would eat in their pods to reduce the chance of encountering each other in hallways to and from the cafeteria. Food service staff will deliver meals to individual classrooms at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center.
“Food service workers are ready to see children and staff enjoying our freshly-prepared meals,” McDaniel said. “We are trying some new menu items with our new service style. We will ask for feedback after we get students back in the flow of school.”
McDaniel said the company has backup plans for food service in case the coronavirus situation changes in Plattsmouth. She said students would still receive food if the district is forced to adopt a remote learning setup similar to this past spring.
Plattsmouth Board of Education President Ken Winters told McDaniel he had heard many positive comments from local residents about food services during the spring and summer. The company changed its entire food delivery apparatus in order to provide thousands of meals when school buildings were closed.
“You’ve done a wonderful job,” Winters said.
Plattsmouth students in grades 1-9 will have their first day of school on Aug. 12 and students in grades 10-12 will begin Aug. 13. Students in afternoon kindergarten will start Aug. 12 and those in morning kindergarten will start Aug. 13. Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center students will begin classes on Aug. 18.
