Plattsmouth board learns about journalism program

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School journalism students are making headlines this school year with their work on photography and design platforms.
PHS journalism teacher Christine Knust spoke about the program at Monday night’s school board workshop. She talked about its development over the past four years and the impact it is having on students. The journalism curriculum includes classes on journalism, photojournalism/publication design and yearbook publication.
“I think we’re on the pathway to producing some really, really great products,” Knust said. “I’m very excited about the direction we’re heading.”
Knust began her presentation by showing board members examples of various printed products. These included magazines, coupons and inserts that featured a wide variety of graphics and illustrations.
“Someone has to design those, and someone has to have the tools to design them,” Knust said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here. We want to give the kids the skills they’ll need to be able to enter these fields for a career.”
Knust said the Blue Devils are on target to sell 175 yearbooks this spring, which would be one of the highest amounts in school history. She said that achievement was due to the hard work of the 22 students in the journalism program this year.
“The kids put together all of the pages and the submissions for the yearbook,” Knust said. “They put a lot of work into these. They want to do a good job and they put a lot of time and effort into making sure it’s a good product.”
Students take photographs, write cutlines and editorial copy and sell advertising for the yearbook throughout the year. Teenagers attend scores of academic, athletic and fine arts events and try to capture as many memories as possible.
Knust said Plattsmouth residents have helped the yearbook with their financial donations. She said that has allowed the school to keep the yearbook affordable for students to purchase.
“The community does a really nice job of supporting us,” Knust said. “We’re very grateful to everyone for helping to sustain our product.”
Knust said the Blue Devils have also started to reap the rewards of that hard work in competitive arenas. Plattsmouth senior Madison Nelson entered a photograph of PHS junior Emma Field in a contest sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Omaha School of Communication. The photo showed Field playing percussion instruments in the marching band this past fall.
UNO officials recently announced that they had selected Nelson’s photo to receive one of the top three photography awards at this year’s contest. The final placement of her entry will be announced in several weeks when students gather in Omaha.
“I was really excited when they announced that Madison had finished in the top three,” Knust said. “She’s such a good kid and did a really nice job with her photo. It’s a good picture.”
Knust told board members the journalism program would be competing in the state journalism contest for the first time this year. Plattsmouth students submitted eight entries into the Nebraska School Activities Association contest. The state journalism championships will take place in Norfolk on April 27.
“All of the students are looking forward to it,” Knust said. “They’ve done a great job this year, so to be able to get a chance to compete on a statewide level is pretty neat.”