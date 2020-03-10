Plattsmouth board learns about journalism program

“The kids put together all of the pages and the submissions for the yearbook,” Knust said. “They put a lot of work into these. They want to do a good job and they put a lot of time and effort into making sure it’s a good product.”

Students take photographs, write cutlines and editorial copy and sell advertising for the yearbook throughout the year. Teenagers attend scores of academic, athletic and fine arts events and try to capture as many memories as possible.

Knust said Plattsmouth residents have helped the yearbook with their financial donations. She said that has allowed the school to keep the yearbook affordable for students to purchase.

“The community does a really nice job of supporting us,” Knust said. “We’re very grateful to everyone for helping to sustain our product.”

Knust said the Blue Devils have also started to reap the rewards of that hard work in competitive arenas. Plattsmouth senior Madison Nelson entered a photograph of PHS junior Emma Field in a contest sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Omaha School of Communication. The photo showed Field playing percussion instruments in the marching band this past fall.