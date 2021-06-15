Plattsmouth board learns about leadership program

In addition to the Saturday night sessions, mentors would contact parents during the week to see how their children are doing. There would also be family nights and opportunities to visit with positive role models in the community.

“These are going to be very structured with high parent involvement,” Banister said. “This isn’t something where the parents can just drop off their kids and say ‘bye.’”

Banister has assembled a team of sponsors who have provided financial support for the program. This will allow every family to attend all activities free of charge. There will also be no charge to the school district.

Banister has established similar programs at school districts in Bellevue, Omaha, Millard, Alliance, Scottsbluff and Springfield. He said the proposed Plattsmouth program would serve up to 45 families in the first year and could expand in following years. He would hire four Plattsmouth-based facilitators who would help run program activities.

“It would be amazing if we could get school personnel for this,” Banister said. “They would do a great job.”