Plattsmouth board learns about leadership program

PLATTSMOUTH – Akile Banister has a vision of helping youth and families succeed through constructive leadership programs.
He brought his message of hope to Plattsmouth Board of Education members on Monday night.
Banister presented information about the Banister’s Leadership Academy Night L.I.F.E. (Leadership in a Fun Environment) program at the school board’s monthly workshop. Banister asked the board to consider providing space in one of the district buildings for the program twice a month. He said many at-risk students could benefit from the activities that would take place on Saturday nights.
“We want to empower them in a fun environment,” Banister said. “We want to be able to decrease aggression, increase leadership and improve their self-advocacy.”
If the board approves the program at next month’s meeting, Banister would hold Night L.I.F.E. activities from 6-10 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month. It would be for families with at-risk students in grades K-8. They would be split into five grade-level groups to provide activities for children of all ages.
Banister said the top goal of the program is to promote social and emotional learning for students. He said activities would help students develop leadership skills, increase their ability to make good decisions, create positive feelings toward other family members and increase their motivation to make changes.
In addition to the Saturday night sessions, mentors would contact parents during the week to see how their children are doing. There would also be family nights and opportunities to visit with positive role models in the community.
“These are going to be very structured with high parent involvement,” Banister said. “This isn’t something where the parents can just drop off their kids and say ‘bye.’”
Banister has assembled a team of sponsors who have provided financial support for the program. This will allow every family to attend all activities free of charge. There will also be no charge to the school district.
Banister has established similar programs at school districts in Bellevue, Omaha, Millard, Alliance, Scottsbluff and Springfield. He said the proposed Plattsmouth program would serve up to 45 families in the first year and could expand in following years. He would hire four Plattsmouth-based facilitators who would help run program activities.
“It would be amazing if we could get school personnel for this,” Banister said. “They would do a great job.”
Several board members will study the proposal and bring it to the full board’s attention for action on July 12. If it is approved, Banister would hire facilitators in July and conduct training sessions in August. The program would then launch in Plattsmouth in September.