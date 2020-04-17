Plattsmouth board members approve bond projects

The main source of disagreement was a project that would create a driveway loop at the elementary school parking lot. The goal of the loop is to provide more space for cars while parents or guardians drop off and pick up children. The cost estimate for the project is $559,768.

Winters said he felt it would provide a solution to cars taking up space on 18th Street both in the morning and afternoon.

“We’re never going to get 100 percent on anything,” Winters said. “This idea was the lesser of two or three evils. We had to come up with an answer to how we get the vehicles off the streets and how we keep the vehicles from backing up.”

Muller said he was not convinced the loop would achieve that goal. He felt traffic would remain congested on 18th Street even with the additional driving space. He was also concerned that the loop would take away green space on the property.

“I don’t see this as a good solution to anything,” Muller said. “It’s almost $600,000 that we could put to good use somewhere else.”

There was no discussion on other projects contained in the bid. Cost estimates in the bid include $990,081 for classroom additions at the elementary school and $152,872 for a parking addition east of the new classrooms.

The bid also contained two projects at the middle school track. The district will spend approximately $521,557 to renovate the running portion of the track. The school will add runways for long jump and pole vault at an estimated cost of $38,214.

