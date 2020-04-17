Plattsmouth board members approve bond projects

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members focused a large part of their work Monday night on topics related to school bond construction projects.
Board members took part in a workshop and regular meeting in the district’s administration room. Tony Foster, Bob Fuller, Matt Glup, Shane Jensen, Max Muller, Karen Parsons, Ken Winters and Cory Wehrbein were in the room and Shane Barr took part in the meeting via online technology.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty, business manager Tonda Haith and board members are overseeing work on a bond issue that involves $15,055,000 of facility construction and renovation jobs. Voters approved the bond issue in May 2019 and district officials have been working on multiple projects since then.
Winters told board members that he, Glup and Hasty had met with representatives from Omaha-based DLR Group the previous Thursday. DLR Group is overseeing construction on several of the larger projects such as the new high school vocational technology center.
Winters said company officials told them there could be delays in obtaining some construction materials because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plattsmouth’s contract with the company includes financial penalties for missing desired completion dates, but Winters said the board could be flexible with DLR Group given the circumstances.
“We may need to consider that before kicking in any penalties if they happen to go beyond the timeline,” Winters said.
Hasty and Winters both said there would be additional dirtwork on the north edge of the high school where the vocational technology center will be located. Workers will remove several trees, a blue marquee with an electronic welcome sign and a segment of the community walking trail by the roundabout.
Hasty said the district would pour a new section of walking trail once the vocational technology center is completed. The community walking trail was part of the district’s Plattsmouth Activities Complex for Kids (P.A.C.K.) project in 2013.
Board members approved two bond-related proposals from Thiele Geotech Inc. They gave permission for the company to conduct soil testing services at both the high school campus and land around the elementary and middle schools. The cost estimates are $36,187 at the high school and $43,846 for five sites at the elementary and middle schools.
Members also unanimously approved a bid of $292,361 from AOI Corporation for bond projects at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center. AOI Corporation was the low bidder for the PECC projects. Bids from other companies were $302,500, $309,000 and $362,500.
The board then approved a bid of $2,603,463 from AOI Corporation for projects at Plattsmouth Community Middle School and Plattsmouth Elementary School on a 7-2 vote. Muller and Fuller both voted no on the motion after a lengthy discussion.
The main source of disagreement was a project that would create a driveway loop at the elementary school parking lot. The goal of the loop is to provide more space for cars while parents or guardians drop off and pick up children. The cost estimate for the project is $559,768.
Winters said he felt it would provide a solution to cars taking up space on 18th Street both in the morning and afternoon.
“We’re never going to get 100 percent on anything,” Winters said. “This idea was the lesser of two or three evils. We had to come up with an answer to how we get the vehicles off the streets and how we keep the vehicles from backing up.”
Muller said he was not convinced the loop would achieve that goal. He felt traffic would remain congested on 18th Street even with the additional driving space. He was also concerned that the loop would take away green space on the property.
“I don’t see this as a good solution to anything,” Muller said. “It’s almost $600,000 that we could put to good use somewhere else.”
There was no discussion on other projects contained in the bid. Cost estimates in the bid include $990,081 for classroom additions at the elementary school and $152,872 for a parking addition east of the new classrooms.
The bid also contained two projects at the middle school track. The district will spend approximately $521,557 to renovate the running portion of the track. The school will add runways for long jump and pole vault at an estimated cost of $38,214.
