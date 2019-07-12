PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved multiple items during their monthly meeting Monday night.
Board members Steve Barr, Tony Foster, Shane Jensen, Matt Glup, Max Muller, Karen Parsons, Cory Wehrbein and Ken Winters attended the meeting. Fellow member Bob Fuller was absent. All of the votes were 8-0 during the evening.
* The board approved a one-year transportation addendum for a contract between the district and Mid States School Bus Inc. for bus services. This is the fourth consecutive year Plattsmouth has used Mid States for transportation services.
The district will pay $37,175.06 each month for regular school bus routes in the 2019-20 academic year. Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty told the board this represented approximately a three-percent increase from last year.
Mid States will charge $2.18 per mile and $15.66 per hour of sitting time for bus transportation for school activities. This includes activities such as sports, fine arts and academic competitions. The minimum charge for a single event will be $54.64.
The district will pay $3.18 per mile for transportation with a special education bus and $2.39 per mile for use of a special education van. There will be a charge of $16.72 for each hour of sitting time for the bus and van.
The bus company will pay the first $1.97 for each gallon of fuel used. The district will pay the remaining difference of the total gas amount.
* The board voted to purchase new science curriculum materials. Plattsmouth will buy items from Houghton Mifflin for $116,197.25 and Pearson for $41,014.88. Both companies will provide the district with textbooks, reference guides and other science items.
Students at the elementary and middle schools will use Houghton Mifflin materials. High school students will use a combination of Houghton Mifflin and Pearson.
* Board members updated two policies that now list electronic nicotine delivery systems as forbidden items at school. Students who own, use or distribute electronic nicotine delivery systems on school grounds or school vehicles will be disciplined.
These disciplinary measures could impact students both in terms of in-school suspensions and their ability to remain involved in extracurricular activities.
* The board passed the first reading of a policy regarding school dances. These include activities at both the high school and middle school levels.
The policy lists specific eligibility requirements for students who are nominated for Homecoming and Prom royalty. Only a senior girl will be eligible to be Homecoming Queen and only a senior boy will be eligible to be Homecoming King. Candidates must attend the entire Homecoming Dance and must represent the school in a positive manner.
Students in all four grades at PHS will hold a secret vote during Homecoming Week to choose the queen and king. A crowning ceremony will be held at the fall sports event deemed to have the largest attendance.
Only a senior girl will be eligible to be Prom Queen and only a senior boy will be eligible to be Prom King. The candidates may not have been previously selected as royalty at other school-sponsored dances such as Homecoming.
Candidates must agree to attend the entire Prom Dance and represent the school in a positive manner. The policy states only members of the junior class will take part in a secret vote to select the Prom Queen and King.
Board members will be able to review the policy over the next month and submit any desired changes. They will likely vote on the policy’s final reading in August.
* The board also spent 30 minutes discussing a policy about community use of school facilities. They discussed whether there was a need to change the amount the school charged groups for using facilities such as ballfields, gyms and the high school auditorium. The group decided to refer the matter to the Operations Committee for additional research.