Plattsmouth board members approve new school budget

Plattsmouth will have a larger amount of expenses in the general fund, but this is due to a Nebraska Department of Education recommendation to combine the Head Start grant fund with the general fund. That accounts for the increase from $19,360,688 in 2019-20 to $20,629,169 this year.

Haith said the district will benefit from the retirement of a bond that was used for the construction of several school buildings in the 1990s. Voters approved a new bond last year that is being used to complete more than three dozen projects across the district. Board members learned at the meeting that the interest rate for the new bond will be approximately 2.0 percent.

“The good news is that our old bond was paid off in December 2019, and our cash flow for the new bond is substantially in a better position,” Haith said. “It should not require any use of our line of credit to make those payments.”

Hasty said he was encouraged by recent developments happening in town. Local businesses have announced they will be hiring more workers in the future, and new houses are being built in spots such as Buccaneer Bay and Osage Ranch. This could help the district see increased enrollment if more families move into the Plattsmouth area.

“I’m confident the budget will look better next year,” Hasty said. “People are noticing Plattsmouth. People are commenting on Plattsmouth. People are moving to Plattsmouth.”

