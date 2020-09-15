Plattsmouth board members approve new school budget

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members unanimously adopted a new budget for the 2020-21 school year during their monthly meeting Monday night.
The board took part in a public hearing that included comments from Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty and Plattsmouth Community Schools Business Manager Tonda Haith. They provided an overview of the revenue and expense totals contained in the budget and reasons for the district’s financial decisions.
Haith said school officials are cautiously optimistic about future financial trends. The 2020-21 budget will look similar to last year’s totals in the general fund, special education fund, exclusion fund and grant fund. The district lost $687,171 in state aid this year, but school officials cut expenses by a similar-sized amount to offset that reduction.
“Overall, the budget is tight,” Haith said. “Our reserves have been severely depleted as we worked through the $1 million loss in state aid over the last few years. As some other districts chose to maintain cash reserves and reduce programs and staff, our district continued with our employee levels and has been cautious about reducing programs that benefit students.”
Haith said the district is facing several challenges in terms of new expenses. Health insurance rates increased 6.71 percent this year, and the school has used up a large portion of its cash reserves to cover the losses in state aid.
Haith said the district currently has $1.5 million in cash reserves. State officials have advised local districts that they should ideally carry enough cash reserves to meet three months of expenditures, which in Plattsmouth’s case would be $4.5 million. The district has relied on a line of credit from a local bank to meet expenses over the past several years.
“Keep in mind, the reduction of $687,000 took care of the immediate problem of decreased state aid,” Haith said. “We must still deal with revenue decreases and cost increases into the future. This includes reducing our reliance on our line of credit with the bank.”
Haith said district officials were pleased to see property valuations rise over the past year. Valuations of property within the district’s boundaries rose by 3.98 percent for a total of $826,012,830. A large portion of the school’s revenue comes from property taxes, so an increased valuation total will provide more income for the district to use.
Board members passed a resolution after the budget hearing to create a property tax rate of $1.23145 per $100 of assessed value. This is an increase from a property tax rate of $1.21669 last year. The district will receive $10,171,053 in property taxes for the 2020-21 school year.
The $1.23145 tax rate is lower than what it had been in previous years. Tax rates had remained at $1.25 or above from 2013-14 to 2018-19.
Plattsmouth will have a larger amount of expenses in the general fund, but this is due to a Nebraska Department of Education recommendation to combine the Head Start grant fund with the general fund. That accounts for the increase from $19,360,688 in 2019-20 to $20,629,169 this year.
Haith said the district will benefit from the retirement of a bond that was used for the construction of several school buildings in the 1990s. Voters approved a new bond last year that is being used to complete more than three dozen projects across the district. Board members learned at the meeting that the interest rate for the new bond will be approximately 2.0 percent.
“The good news is that our old bond was paid off in December 2019, and our cash flow for the new bond is substantially in a better position,” Haith said. “It should not require any use of our line of credit to make those payments.”
Hasty said he was encouraged by recent developments happening in town. Local businesses have announced they will be hiring more workers in the future, and new houses are being built in spots such as Buccaneer Bay and Osage Ranch. This could help the district see increased enrollment if more families move into the Plattsmouth area.
“I’m confident the budget will look better next year,” Hasty said. “People are noticing Plattsmouth. People are commenting on Plattsmouth. People are moving to Plattsmouth.”
