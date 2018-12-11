PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members learned about the health and safety of Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center students Monday night from the building’s registered nurse.
Emily Schmitt spoke to board members about her job description and duties at the group’s monthly workshop. She has been a registered nurse for nine years and is responsible for overseeing medical issues for dozens of PECC students.
“I’m trying to make sure everyone is happy and healthy,” Schmitt said. “We have to follow many standards and we have to accomplish a lot with each of our students, but it’s a rewarding job.”
Schmitt said her PECC school nurse position involves three main topics: health, nutrition and safety. The health portion of her job includes many tasks required by Cass County Head Start performance standards. She leads students through hearing and vision screenings, immunization checkups and registration of their health history during the first 45 days of the school year. She also determines whether students have medical and dental homes.
Schmitt said she has accomplished these goals with 100 percent of PECC students during the initial 45-day window. She said the district has purchased an auto-refractor to help her conduct basic eye tests. There are also several tools to determine if students are hearing correctly or if they need to see a specialist.
Schmitt said one of her biggest tasks is making sure parents and guardians are scheduling regular checkups for their children with medical and dental professionals. Ninety-three percent of Head Start families currently have a medical home and 74 percent have a dental home.
“We’ve tried to make it clear to our families that children need to have a medical and dental home,” Schmitt said. “We ask them when was the last time you went to a doctor and when was the last time you went to a dentist? Three-year-olds need dental checkups every six months, so it’s important to make sure they’re doing that.”
Schmitt said the Head Start program features other requirements for her to complete within the first 90 days of the school year. These include providing height and weight assessments for students and documenting their blood pressure. A registered dietician also conducts a nutrition assessment that includes lead and hemoglobin blood tests. Ninety percent of students have taken part in these requirements.
The nutrition portion of Schmitt’s job includes following requirements of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). Schmitt said the CACFP includes many more standards and obligations than the regular meal programs at the elementary, middle and high schools. She said she works closely with kitchen staff and teachers to ensure PECC is in compliance with these standards.
The third segment of Schmitt’s position involves safety and training. She conducts drills and checkups in areas such as transportation, playground and classroom safety. She also leads tornado and fire drills and helps both staff and families with CPR and first aid requirements. Schmitt also arranges training sessions for rapid response and lock-in/lock-out situations.