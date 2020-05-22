Plattsmouth board receives update on bond projects

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members learned Monday night that several construction projects for the district’s bond issue are currently over budget.
Board members met with representatives of Omaha-based DLR Group during their monthly workshop. Pat Phelan and Todd Kwieinski provided information about several planning and budgetary topics for more than 45 minutes.
Board members received a DLR Group spreadsheet that contained budget items for 33 projects being done at the high school, middle school, elementary school and early childhood center. The spreadsheet contained an updated cost estimate and the proposed budget for each task. The total proposed budget of the entire bond issue is $15,055,364.
Board members learned that work at the high school is currently running $625,455 over budget. DLR Group’s live estimate of the costs for projects at PHS is $6,981,083. The proposed budget for the campus is $6,355,628.
Projects at the middle and elementary schools are running $139,070 over budget. The live estimate of the costs is $2,977,594 and the proposed budget is $2,838,524.
Work at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center is nearly on target to the proposed budget of $358,000. DLR Group’s live estimate is $358,539.
Phelan and Kwieinski said they felt there was a clear path to having the overall project come in at budget. DLR Group has set aside contingency money of $419,981 at the high school, $130,189 at the middle and elementary schools and $17,542 at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center. These funds can be used to cover potential change orders and make up budget deficits.
The firm also has $566,863 in unallocated funds for equipment purchases at the new vocational technology center. The company budgeted $1 million for the equipment at the facility, but the actual cost of those items could come in well below that amount.
“Right now between the contingency fund and unallocated money there is more than $1 million still available,” Phelan said. “We don’t have the knowledge of the projects that the school district is doing on its own, but the bottom line is that in this market, we’ve been doing okay with everything. To be at this point, I feel really good about that.”
The vocational technology center will contain classrooms for subjects such as auto mechanics, culinary arts, agriculture, metals and woodworking. The district asked for bid proposals from area companies for equipment for those subjects, but the school did not receive any bids for metals or woodworking items.
There were three companies that submitted proposals for culinary arts equipment. Those bids were $65,000, $75,000 and $95,000.
Board members later authorized Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty to seek prices for individual items such as table saws, downdraft tables and metals equipment. Hasty told the board he would focus on making sure the costs came in below the school district’s initial price estimates.
Board members also approved a revised bond project for $189,000 in their regular meeting. The district will use bond money to construct a storage facility for track and field equipment and extend the current plaza deck east of the Plattsmouth Fitness Center.
The two projects had been included in the original bond proposal, but the details changed after architects discovered issues with placing the track and field storage building near the fitness center. The original estimate for the two projects had been $225,000.
The storage facility will now be placed on open ground north of the Blue Devil Stadium track and south of the high school building. There will be a short piece of sidewalk between the building and the track to provide easier transportation for equipment such as hurdles, metal standards for high jump and pole vault pits and starting blocks for runners.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!