Plattsmouth board receives update on bond projects

The firm also has $566,863 in unallocated funds for equipment purchases at the new vocational technology center. The company budgeted $1 million for the equipment at the facility, but the actual cost of those items could come in well below that amount.

“Right now between the contingency fund and unallocated money there is more than $1 million still available,” Phelan said. “We don’t have the knowledge of the projects that the school district is doing on its own, but the bottom line is that in this market, we’ve been doing okay with everything. To be at this point, I feel really good about that.”

The vocational technology center will contain classrooms for subjects such as auto mechanics, culinary arts, agriculture, metals and woodworking. The district asked for bid proposals from area companies for equipment for those subjects, but the school did not receive any bids for metals or woodworking items.

There were three companies that submitted proposals for culinary arts equipment. Those bids were $65,000, $75,000 and $95,000.