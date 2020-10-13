Plattsmouth boat ramp repairs not yet complete, mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert on Tuesday said that repairs to the city’s boat ramp along the Missouri River are not yet complete and that people should not go there.

“It is not safe at this time,” he said. “It is not open.”

The city’s police department said on its most recent social media post that there seems to be confusion about the ramp’s current status.

“Although the city is close to completion on this project to rebuild the boat ramp after last year’s record flooding, it is not yet finished,” the message said. “No one is permitted to be in this area east of the wastewater treatment plant. The gate remains closed and anyone caught down in this area is subject to being charged with trespassing.

“Please be patient. Announcements will be made when the boat ramp is back open and ready for use."

The area will not reopen until the City Council approves the repairs, Lambert said.

