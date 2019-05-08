PLATTSMOUTH – Voters in the Plattsmouth school district have less than one week to complete and return their ballots for this month’s school bond election.
Residents who wish to vote in the election must return their ballots to the Cass County Election Office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. They may return ballots either through the mail or in person at election office headquarters at 201 Main Street in Plattsmouth. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election officials began mailing ballots to local residents April 24 and finished the process May 3. School district patrons will decide whether to approve or veto bonds in the amount of $15,055,000 for construction and renovation projects.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved a resolution for the bond issue in March. The proposal includes more than 40 projects at buildings throughout the district. Projects have been planned for the high school, middle school, elementary school, early childhood center, administration center and PLUS Center.
Board members held three community forums at the administration center in late April and early May. They answered questions from patrons and talked about their views on the proposed bond issue.
If voters approve the bond issue, construction and renovation work would likely begin this summer on school properties. If the bond issue does not pass, the school district would be able to bring another bond proposal to residents in six months.
Board members are scheduled to hold their regular monthly meeting the evening of May 13. Final results from the bond vote will likely be available either the evening of May 14 or morning of May 15.