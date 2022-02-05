Plattsmouth boys "battled" in loss to Concordia

PLATTSMOUTH – Those who attended Friday’s Plattsmouth/Omaha Concordia boys’ basketball game saw an exciting contest for the most part.

In fact, the Blue Devils trailed only 34-31 at the end of the third period.

Early in the final eight minutes, however, the visitors began taking control and ended up winning 59-50.

Nevertheless, Coach Kevin Tilson was pleased with the effort of his Blue Devils.

“We battled tonight,” he said afterwards. “It was the best we played in two weeks. We knew we had to play fundamentally sound basketball and for the most part we did.”

In the first quarter, Plattsmouth tied the game at 6-6 at the 2:45 mark before the visitors scored four unanswered points to end the period.

It remained close for the next two periods, but with slightly more than four minutes remaining, Concordia built a 41-33 lead, which then grew to 52-38 with under a minute to play.

“They made a few more plays than we made to win,” Tilson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.