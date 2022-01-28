Plattsmouth boys can't hold onto late lead against NC

PLATTSMOUTH – At the end of the third quarter in Thursday evening’s Plattsmouth/Nebraska City boys basketball game, the home team Blue Devils had rallied to take a 36-35 lead.

However, it would not last as the visiting Pioneers won 58 to 46 in Trailblazer Conference Tournament action.

“It was a very competitive game,” said Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson. “I think we had chances at the end of the game, but didn’t capitalize on those.”

The Blue Devils had the momentum early on and led 7-3 before the visitors made a run. They got up by five, 12 to 7, before the Blue Devils made a move, trailing only by one, 14-13, entering the second period.

The Pioneers got hot in the second period and led 26 to 17 before senior Kevin Winscot hit a three near the buzzer for a 26-20 halftime score.

It was in the third that the Plattsmouth boys would play their best.

With less than two minutes remaining, Winscot hit another three trimming the visitors’ lead to 32-29. Senior Sam Campin made a three with 45 seconds to go for a 34-32 lead. Nebraska City went back up, 35 to 34, but Winscot again came through with two free throws, making it 36-35 entering the final period.

With less than six minutes to go, Winscot made a layup for a 38-37 Blue Devil lead.

After that, though, it was all Nebraska City.

With three minutes to go, the Pioneers had jumped out to a 48 to 38 lead and went on to win, 58-46.

“We fought hard in the third,” Tilson said afterwards. “We played good defense, but couldn’t keep the momentum going into the fourth.”

Winscot led Plattsmouth scorers with 12 points, while senior Owen Prince had nine.

