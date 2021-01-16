Plattsmouth boys fall to Beatrice, 71-33

PLATTSMOUTH – It was close early on, but Beatrice scored 10 straight points to close the first quarter and never looked back as the Orangemen defeated Plattsmouth 71-33 in boys high school basketball on Saturday.
“We had some spark, but no flames,” said PHS head coach Kevin Tilson afterwards.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead, but Beatrice went ahead by scoring the next four points.
At the 3:30 mark, senior guard Adam Eggert hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead for the home school.
It would be the last lead Plattsmouth would have as 10 straight points by Beatrice made it 15-7 at the end of the period.
Plattsmouth came within six, 17-11, early on in the second, but two quick turnovers later helped Beatrice expand its lead to 25 to 11.
At the 2:30 mark, junior guard Elliot Jurgens hit a 3-point basket to give Beatrice a 30-16 lead.
They would take advantage of another Plattsmouth turnover and led 36-19 at the break.
“They penetrated our defense with ease at times,” Tilson said.
Beatrice didn’t lose any momentum from the break and went ahead 44-22 midway through the third.
Senior guard Jack Alexander hit a three at the 2:29 mark to make it 50-27, but a late Beatrice basket made it 52-27 with one quarter to go.
Senior center Hayden Stromsodt scored a free throw followed by a basket a short time later early in the fourth, but by then any comeback drama was over.
Senior Jace Pethoud stole a pass and scored a layup at the 3:42 mark to increase the lead to 62-30.
Plattsmouth’s last bucket came on a tip-in by junior guard Owen Prince at the 1:25 mark.
Beatrice 15 21 16 19 - 71
Plattsmouth 7 12 8 6 - 33