Plattsmouth boys fall to Beatrice, 71-33

PLATTSMOUTH – It was close early on, but Beatrice scored 10 straight points to close the first quarter and never looked back as the Orangemen defeated Plattsmouth 71-33 in boys high school basketball on Saturday.

“We had some spark, but no flames,” said PHS head coach Kevin Tilson afterwards.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead, but Beatrice went ahead by scoring the next four points.

At the 3:30 mark, senior guard Adam Eggert hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead for the home school.

It would be the last lead Plattsmouth would have as 10 straight points by Beatrice made it 15-7 at the end of the period.

Plattsmouth came within six, 17-11, early on in the second, but two quick turnovers later helped Beatrice expand its lead to 25 to 11.

At the 2:30 mark, junior guard Elliot Jurgens hit a 3-point basket to give Beatrice a 30-16 lead.

They would take advantage of another Plattsmouth turnover and led 36-19 at the break.

“They penetrated our defense with ease at times,” Tilson said.

Beatrice didn’t lose any momentum from the break and went ahead 44-22 midway through the third.