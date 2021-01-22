Plattsmouth boys fall to Ralston in overtime

PLATTSMOUTH – Trailing by seven after three quarters, the Ralston boys basketball team rallied in the fourth, then beat host Plattsmouth in overtime, 72-68, on Thursday evening.
“We had our chances to win, but couldn’t quite pull it out,” said Blue Devil head coach Kevin Tilson.
For a time it looked like Plattsmouth might win its sixth game as it took command early.
Junior guard Jude Wehrbein opened the scoring with a 3-pointer just 10 seconds in, followed by a tip-in by fellow junior Owen Prince for a 5-0 lead.
Eventually, the Blue Devils went up, 14-6, but the Rams would rally to tie the score at 18 at the end of the first quarter.
Baskets by senior Jack Alexander and Wehrbein then put the Blue Devils back in front, 26-21.
After a Ram turnover, Wehrbein hit two free throws for a 28-21 lead just three minutes gone in the second period.
The lead increased to eight after senior guard Dakota Minshall hit a layup at the 2:10 mark for a 33-25 margin.
The Rams, though, would not go away, and despite a dunk by Plattsmouth’s senior center Hayden Stromsodt, the Blue Devil lead at half was just 37-31.
Early in the third, the Rams came within one, 37-36, but a 3-pointer by senior guard Adam Eggert made it, 40-36. The Blue Devils continued on with Prince hitting a basket with less than a second remaining for a 49-42 lead after three.
Then came the pivotal fourth with the Rams tying the score at 52 with four minutes remaining.
A basket by Minshall broke the tie at the 3:10 mark, but Ralston eventually went ahead 56-54.
Alexander then hit a basket to tie with less than two seconds remaining. Following a Ralston turnover, Plattsmouth had one last chance in regulation, but a long desperation shot barely missed.
The two schools traded points early in the extra period, but Ralston senior Cody Terkelsen hit a three, followed by two free throws to give the Rams a 63-58 lead with less than two minutes to go.
He would then hit two shots from the charity line for a 67-62 lead with 51 seconds and two more with 18 seconds remaining for a 70-67 lead.
Senior Josh Kilzer iced the game with his two points for the Rams with 7.3 seconds left.
“Our guys battled, just not enough plays to close the game out,” Tilson said. “We shot the ball well from the outside.”
Ralston 18 13 11 14 16 - 72
Plattsmouth 18 19 12 7 11 - 67