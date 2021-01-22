Plattsmouth boys fall to Ralston in overtime

PLATTSMOUTH – Trailing by seven after three quarters, the Ralston boys basketball team rallied in the fourth, then beat host Plattsmouth in overtime, 72-68, on Thursday evening.

“We had our chances to win, but couldn’t quite pull it out,” said Blue Devil head coach Kevin Tilson.

For a time it looked like Plattsmouth might win its sixth game as it took command early.

Junior guard Jude Wehrbein opened the scoring with a 3-pointer just 10 seconds in, followed by a tip-in by fellow junior Owen Prince for a 5-0 lead.

Eventually, the Blue Devils went up, 14-6, but the Rams would rally to tie the score at 18 at the end of the first quarter.

Baskets by senior Jack Alexander and Wehrbein then put the Blue Devils back in front, 26-21.

After a Ram turnover, Wehrbein hit two free throws for a 28-21 lead just three minutes gone in the second period.

The lead increased to eight after senior guard Dakota Minshall hit a layup at the 2:10 mark for a 33-25 margin.

The Rams, though, would not go away, and despite a dunk by Plattsmouth’s senior center Hayden Stromsodt, the Blue Devil lead at half was just 37-31.