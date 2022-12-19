Plattsmouth boys improve record with win over Falls City

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team got things going quickly in its 58-50 win over Falls City last Friday night.

That’s just what head coach Kevin Tilson hoped for.

“We started real hot, a really good start,” he said afterwards. “That was our goal.”

The victory improved Plattsmouth’s record to 2-3 at that time.

“We’re coming along, we’re doing a good job,” Tilson said. “I’ve never had to coach their effort or attitude.”

Both teams traded three-point baskets to start the game before junior Gage Olsen made a reverse layup giving the Blue Devils a two-point lead.

Plattsmouth would not relinquish its lead again. In fact, the Blue Devils would score the next 10 points that included a layup by junior Liam LaSure, followed by a layup by Olsen to make it 15-3.

After a Falls City bucket, Plattsmouth scored six straight points for a 21-8 lead entering the second period.

The momentum continued and when senior T.J. Fitzpatrick hit a three at the 4:10 mark, the lead jumped to 33-17.

Olsen later stole a pass and scored on a layup for a 35-19 advantage. This was followed by a three by senior Drew Iverson.

The half ended with a 40-22 Blue Devil lead.

Iverson would hit a three to start Plattsmouth’s second-half scoring and eventually the lead would jump to 44-26.

That’s when the visitors started to rally.

By the end of the third, Falls City cut into the Blue Devil lead, 48-35.

With less than four minutes remaining, the Blue Devil lead was down to eight. At the 3:29 mark, Iverson was fouled in the act of shooting and made two free throws to get the lead back to 10.

Falls City would not quit and got within five points with a minute-and-a-half left.

Olsen, however, would soon make a layup for a 54-47 lead, followed by four straight Plattsmouth points on the way to the eight-point win, 58-50.

Tilson praised the effort of sophomore Henry Loontjer, filling in for the injured Kevin Sohl.

“Henry jumped in and did just fine,” the coach said. “He had 12 points. He did a good job.”

Olsen led Plattsmouth’s scorers with 19 points, followed by Iverson’s 16 and Loontjer’s 12.

LaSure led in defensive rebounding with five, while Loontjer had four.

Plattsmouth’s home game against Conestoga this Thursday has been canceled due to the weather. It will be made up on Feb. 6.

Falls City 8 14 13 15 – 50

Plattsmouth 21 19 8 10 – 58