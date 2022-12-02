Plattsmouth boys lose season opener to Malcolm

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team got off to a hot start in its season-opener against Malcolm on Thursday evening, but the visitors eventually turned things around and went home with a 67-54 victory.

“Our effort was there, our attitude was correct,” said Coach Kevin Tilson. “Malcolm is a tough team. They are going to put a lot of teams down.”

The Blue Devils jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first three minutes, and later a 12-5 advantage.

But then, Drew Johnson hit a three for the visitors quickly changing the momentum.

After two minutes gone in the second quarter, Malcolm went ahead 17-16 and soon jumped to a 24-18 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, Malcolm led 52-38, before a brief rally by the Blue Devils.

At the 5:29 mark of the final period, Junior Gage Olson made a layup while being fouled in the process. His free throw brought Plattsmouth to within eight, 54-46.

Malcolm, however, would respond by scoring the next six points to seal the outcome.

“We kept bouncing back,” Tilson said. “Our effort was high.”