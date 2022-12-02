 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plattsmouth boys lose season opener to Malcolm

Plattsmouth's Gage Olsen drives for the basket in the season opener against Malcolm on Thursday evening. The visitors would go home with a 67-54 win.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team got off to a hot start in its season-opener against Malcolm on Thursday evening, but the visitors eventually turned things around and went home with a 67-54 victory.

“Our effort was there, our attitude was correct,” said Coach Kevin Tilson. “Malcolm is a tough team. They are going to put a lot of teams down.”

The Blue Devils jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first three minutes, and later a 12-5 advantage.

But then, Drew Johnson hit a three for the visitors quickly changing the momentum.

After two minutes gone in the second quarter, Malcolm went ahead 17-16 and soon jumped to a 24-18 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, Malcolm led 52-38, before a brief rally by the Blue Devils.

At the 5:29 mark of the final period, Junior Gage Olson made a layup while being fouled in the process. His free throw brought Plattsmouth to within eight, 54-46.

Malcolm, however, would respond by scoring the next six points to seal the outcome.

“We kept bouncing back,” Tilson said. “Our effort was high.”

