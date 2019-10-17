PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Toll Bridge will be closed during the daytime next week for inspection and repairs if needed.
The bridge will close at 8 .m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will reopen each of those days at 6 p.m. through the following morning when it will again close at 8 a.m.
Motorists who normally use that bridge to come and go across the Missouri River will have to use the U.S. Highway 34 or the bridge at Nebraska City.