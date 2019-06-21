PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Toll Bridge is back open.
It opened this past Wednesday at 3 p.m., said Candie Pilgrim, toll collector.
“We’re open now 24 hours a day,” she said.
Mills County, Iowa, officials gave the go-ahead to reopen the bridge for Missouri River crossing after flood damage was repaired on Lambert Avenue, the Iowa road that connects with the bridge. Plattsmouth city officials were notified once Lambert Avenue was reopened.
That road is not only open to and from Interstate 29, but also its own route to and from Glenwood, according to Sheri Bowen, Mills County public information officer.
Flood waters forced the closure of Lambert Avenue, thus closing the Plattsmouth bridge, on May 30, Bowen said.
There was more damage to fix during this period than earlier in the spring when high waters also forced a closure there, she said.
“We’re glad to have it open,” she said.
The Plattsmouth bridge, along with the Bellevue bridge, are the only two ways to cross the Missouri in this general area south of Omaha, since both the Glenwood, Iowa, and Nebraska City bridges are closed for the time being, Bowen said.
Motorists on I-29 can get off at the Glenwood junction to travel east, but not west, she added.
Meanwhile, for Pilgrim and other toll collectors, it’s back to work.
“We’re busy,” she said.
Bob Colbert, toll bridge manager, agreed and then some.
“We’re busier than heck,” he said. “We need help.”