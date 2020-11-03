Plattsmouth business collects state agritourism award

PLATTSMOUTH – Midwest Hop Producers has experienced rapid growth over the past seven years thanks to its agritourism appeal.
Those agricultural investments helped the Plattsmouth business reap a prize-winning harvest at a state convention.
Midwest Hop Producers received the Outstanding Agritourism or Ecotourism Entity Award at this year’s Nebraska Tourism Commission awards celebration. The Oct. 22 event took place on a virtual basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bruce and Annette Wiles began Midwest Hop Producers in 2013 and have expanded the operation several times since then. Annette Wiles said the outdoor nature of the business has helped them keep their agritourism options open during the pandemic.
“Since we are on a farm, we really focused our entertainment and education efforts this year around our outdoor space,” she said. “We were still able to host several larger events this season while maintaining safety guidelines put forth by the health department. We feel very fortunate that we were in the position to pivot in this way.”
The family established the business as a hops farm enterprise. They planted a large amount of whole-leaf and pelletized hops on the former Plattsmouth Country Club terrain, and they began selling them to people across the country for craft-brewing and home-brewing purposes.
The company’s first expansion came in 2015 with the opening of The Hop Yard. The facility is a tasting room and restaurant featuring local and regional beers crafted with Plattsmouth-based hops.
The business added hemp cultivation and processing in 2019. Midwest Hop Producers was one of ten growers in Nebraska to be randomly selected to participate in the state’s Hemp Cultivation/Processing Research Program. The Nebraska Legislature approved the endeavor and Gov. Pete Ricketts signed it into law last year.
Annette Wiles said the company has tried to take a slow-but-steady approach regarding the hemp industry. She and Bruce Wiles contacted many academic experts before purchasing 288 plants from a Colorado-based agricultural biosciences business.
“This year, we’ve discovered that there is a lot of curiosity about the benefits of hemp and CBD, and we have taken the same educational approach to hemp that we took with hops,” she said. “In addition to supporting the development of local supply chains, we also promoted the education of consumers.”
Nebraska Tourism Commission officials presented the state award to Midwest Hop Producers during the virtual Celebrate Nebraska Banquet. The agency gives the Outstanding Agritourism or Ecotourism Entity Award each year to businesses that have had a substantial impact on local, regional and state tourism economies.
The Plattsmouth business hosted an Independence Day celebration, art festivals, weekly music performances and a Hemp Field Day this year. Visitors could inspect growing operations both indoors and outdoors at many of the events.
The facility also hosted a Nebraska Tourism Commission workshop in late February for fellow agribusiness owners. Bruce and Annette Wiles led 20 people around the property to explain how they began their company and what steps others would need to take to enter the industry.
Midwest Hop Producers competed with a broad range of businesses in the state award category. These included working farms and ranches, farmers markets, bird and wildlife watching facilities, hop producers, breweries, distilleries, wineries, vineyards and nature tourism companies.
