Plattsmouth business collects state agritourism award

The company’s first expansion came in 2015 with the opening of The Hop Yard. The facility is a tasting room and restaurant featuring local and regional beers crafted with Plattsmouth-based hops.

The business added hemp cultivation and processing in 2019. Midwest Hop Producers was one of ten growers in Nebraska to be randomly selected to participate in the state’s Hemp Cultivation/Processing Research Program. The Nebraska Legislature approved the endeavor and Gov. Pete Ricketts signed it into law last year.

Annette Wiles said the company has tried to take a slow-but-steady approach regarding the hemp industry. She and Bruce Wiles contacted many academic experts before purchasing 288 plants from a Colorado-based agricultural biosciences business.

“This year, we’ve discovered that there is a lot of curiosity about the benefits of hemp and CBD, and we have taken the same educational approach to hemp that we took with hops,” she said. “In addition to supporting the development of local supply chains, we also promoted the education of consumers.”