Plattsmouth businessman/firefighter dies, funeral set for Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Funeral services will be held this Saturday for a longtime Plattsmouth businessman and volunteer firefighter.

Robert “Lee” Bogle died Tuesday evening after a long illness. He was 67.

Bogle was co-owner of Mullenax NAPA and a volunteer firefighter for the city since 1991.

On its Facebook page, the fire department said, “Lee was a legendary firefighter, leader, mentor, brother, jack of all trades, and friend to many. Lee has helped countless people, with countless things, day or night, his entire life. We will have a void in our lives that can never be filled with the loss of this special person. Our thoughts are with Lee's family and thousands of friends.”

Bogle was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Bogle; and father-in-law, James L. Mules. He is survived by wife, Jina, daughters, Katie and Jaclyn Bogle, mother, Carol Bogle, all of Plattsmouth, sister Linda (Gary) Swoboda, Estes Park, Colo., brothers, Randy (Candice) Bogle, Auburn, Neb.; Mark (Terri) Bogle, Plattsmouth; mother-in-law, Nancy Mules, Kansas City, Mo.; brothers-in-law, James (Leslie) Mules, Centennial, Colo.; Joseph (Kim) Mules, Kansas City, Mo.; 12 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral Service will be Saturday at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association or First Lutheran Church.

“We are treating this as a Level 2 funeral,” the fire department said. “For departments wishing to participate in the funeral with apparatus meet at the Plattsmouth Fire Station on Saturday at 9 a.m. Staging and funeral operations will be conducted on Cass County TAC 3. Due the potential size of the funeral we are limiting apparatus to Cass County departments only. Any questions, contact Plattsmouth 802.”

