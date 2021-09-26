Plattsmouth celebrates Homecoming activities

Everyone returned to the PHS gym for many Devilmania activities. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors performed class lip-sync skits that featured many types of songs and dialogue. They presented their skits in order of youngest to oldest. Judges awarded this year’s top prize to the senior class.

The morning continued with a skit by senior parents and a neon-light show by dance team members. The rest of the day included many games and activities such as dodgeball and a tug-of-war contest.

Friday night included an alumni tailgate meal and football game at Blue Devil Stadium. Marching band members performed their show in full uniform for the large crowd. Air Force Junior ROTC members displayed the colors prior to the game, and many PHS students held blue and white balloons in the stands.

Homecoming Court members included Krista Hardy, Jessica Meisinger, Gracie Stonner, Katie Torres, Sophia Vercellino, Dalton Baumgart, Evan Miller, Darek Reicks, Austin Sohl and Caleb Wiseman. They took part in a coronation ceremony Friday night after the football game. Torres was named Homecoming Queen and Reicks was named Homecoming King.

Students capped the week on Saturday night with the annual Homecoming dance. They arrived at the high school in the evening and stayed inside for several hours.

