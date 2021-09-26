Plattsmouth celebrates Homecoming activities

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students turned Homecoming into a festive celebration this week during a series of activities at the school.
Hundreds of students took part in Homecoming events Monday through Saturday. Thirty Student Council members planned activities for the week. They came up with themes for dress-up days, oversaw Devilmania events on Friday and worked with teachers and staff members to coordinate the weeklong schedule.
Krista Hardy, Payton Haugaard, Jessica Meisinger, Evan Miller, Kaleb Smith, Sophia Vercellino and Caleb Wiseman are seniors in Student Council. Natalie Briggs, Peyton Blankman, Alyssa Carney, Amelia Field, Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton, Carter Moss, Kevin Sohl and Mathew Zitek are juniors in the organization this year.
Student Council sophomores include Maeghan Bohnert, Courtney Ehlers, Sara Konkler, Liam LaSure, Ivy Schmidt, Holly Wilson, Gertie Yoder and Emily Zitek. Kayla Briggs, Gracie Konkler, Samantha LeBlanc, Riley Pletka, Addie Shelton and Mila Wehrbein are Student Council freshmen.
Many Blue Devils walked through the hallways in different outfits for dress-up days. Themes for this year included America Day, Jersey Day, Disney Day, Greek Life Day and Ultimate Blue Devil Day.
Friday’s lineup of events began in the early morning with cornhole and ladder golf games on the track. All PHS students then gathered in the Blue Devil Stadium bleachers to watch the marching band. Musicians and color guard members performed their fall competition show for the large audience. Taylor Hardesty and Jayden Hamilton are Plattsmouth drum majors this fall.
Everyone returned to the PHS gym for many Devilmania activities. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors performed class lip-sync skits that featured many types of songs and dialogue. They presented their skits in order of youngest to oldest. Judges awarded this year’s top prize to the senior class.
The morning continued with a skit by senior parents and a neon-light show by dance team members. The rest of the day included many games and activities such as dodgeball and a tug-of-war contest.
Friday night included an alumni tailgate meal and football game at Blue Devil Stadium. Marching band members performed their show in full uniform for the large crowd. Air Force Junior ROTC members displayed the colors prior to the game, and many PHS students held blue and white balloons in the stands.
Homecoming Court members included Krista Hardy, Jessica Meisinger, Gracie Stonner, Katie Torres, Sophia Vercellino, Dalton Baumgart, Evan Miller, Darek Reicks, Austin Sohl and Caleb Wiseman. They took part in a coronation ceremony Friday night after the football game. Torres was named Homecoming Queen and Reicks was named Homecoming King.
Students capped the week on Saturday night with the annual Homecoming dance. They arrived at the high school in the evening and stayed inside for several hours.