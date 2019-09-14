PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of people helped Plattsmouth residents enjoy a happy Homecoming Friday night with their work on several school activities.
Homecoming festivities kicked off with a spirit squad tailgate before the 6 p.m. football game against Crete. Several local businesses and community members sponsored the tailgate at Blue Devil Stadium.
Members of the Plattsmouth Junior Air Force ROTC displayed the colors during pregame announcements. They then walked to the middle of the field in preparation for Bella Voce’s presentation of the national anthem. A group comprised of Plattsmouth High School girls delivered the anthem for the crowd.
Plattsmouth Booster Club leaders threw t-shirts into the audience several times during the football game, and cheerleaders led a large student section throughout the night. Cheerleaders wore football jerseys and held a specially-made banner for players to run through at the beginning of the game.
Halftime activities began with a dance routine from the PHS spirit squad. Seniors Kira Leget, Kayla Harvey and Sarah Johnson led the group’s five-minute dance.
Other spirit squad members included juniors Grace Anderson, Kennedy Miller, Lily Roby, Aubrey Swaink, Makenzi Cox, Faythe Bohnert, Ava LaSure and McKinnely Warner. Sophomores Sydney Hobscheidt, Payton Haugaard, Rachel Dyer, Morgan Dopke, Jillian Burgert, Krista Hardy, Cadence Fulfs, Sophia Vercellino, Riley Edmonds and Jessica Meisinger and freshmen Peyton Blankman and Lainey Colbert all joined the team.
Plattsmouth marching band musicians displayed their new uniforms during their halftime presentation. The Blue Devils performed two songs from their fall show. Band members wore blue-and-black uniforms and the color guard wore charcoal gray outfits.
Ten seniors took part in the Homecoming coronation ceremony after the football game. Senior queen candidates included Alyssa Bock, Kayla Harvey, Kira Leget, Chloe Sabatka and Riley Sedlak. Senior king candidates included Hunter Adkins, Caleb Laney, Andrew Rathman, Hunter Smith and C.J. Wiseman.
Sedlak was crowned Homecoming Queen and Wiseman was crowned Homecoming King. Both students are involved in a wide variety of school and community activities. Both are PHS National Honor Society and PHS Student Council members.