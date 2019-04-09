PLATTSMOUTH – Young children are always pretty special.
This week, even more so.
Now through Friday, Plattsmouth is celebrating “Week of the Young Child,” an annual event hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
“It’s celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers and families,” said Aimee Petereit, administrative assistant of Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center.
Activities began on Monday morning at that center with a proclamation of the week by Dr. Richard Hasty, Plattsmouth superintendent of schools.
On Tuesday, the preschoolers took part in completing a foam photo frame, while on Wednesday the kids and their parents took part in numerous activities.
On Thursday, the Blue Bird Ball will be held at 6 p.m. in which the school will be decorated with a “Candyland” theme.
Debi Baumert from Plattsmouth’s Colour Art Studio will visit on Friday to read stories and make crafts for the kids.