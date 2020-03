PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Night this Thursday evening has been postponed until a future date, said Cindy Cruse, chamber executive director.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The postponement is due to concerns about the coronavirus, she said.

The event had been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the downtown Plattsmouth State Bank.

A rescheduling date for the event will be determined later, Cruse said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0