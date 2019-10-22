PLATTSMOUTH – Last Saturday evening brought comfortable weather for fun under the lights at the Church of the Holy Spirit’s annual Fall Festival – Spooktacular – “Catch the Spirit.”
In fact, it was the first time the church decided to hold this fundraising event both indoors and outdoors on a Saturday evening, according to Beth Staskiewicz.
It turned out to be a good decision, she said.
“The response was very positive,” said Staskiewicz, co-chair of the festival committee, along with her husband, Ken. “They liked having it under the lights.”
It all began with the church’s children choir singing at the 5 p.m. Mass, which was followed by a community meal in the gym at the adjacent St. John the Baptist School. The band Nearly Normal provided the dinner entertainment, along with Terry Little’s band, she said.
Outside, children and adults enjoyed music, games and food from various vendors under carnival-style lighting.
“Everybody thought it was magical, a real carnival,” Staskiewicz said.
The switch to Saturday evening came when parishioners, especially those with small children, mentioned that a daytime festival conflicts with other family activities, according to Staskiewicz.
“It was a good choice,” she said. “I think we have found a new evening.”