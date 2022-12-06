Plattsmouth church to host holiday party Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Come one, come all.
It’s bound to be a ball.
The Plattsmouth Mothers Group is inviting everyone to a free, family-friendly holiday event this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsmouth, 701 Chicago Ave.
Sponsored by Balloons by Bethany, there will be enormous balloon displays, as well as balloon animals. Pictures with Santa will be available, plus games, ornament making, cookies, hot chocolate, musical performances and a silent auction.
Freewill donations will benefit Southeast Community College.