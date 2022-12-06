 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plattsmouth church to host holiday party Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
balloon party

Bethany Garcia, owner of Balloons by Bethany, is hosting a family-friendly Christmas party this Saturday at Plattsmouth's First Presbyterian Church, 701 Chicago Ave.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Come one, come all.

It’s bound to be a ball.

The Plattsmouth Mothers Group is inviting everyone to a free, family-friendly holiday event this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsmouth, 701 Chicago Ave.

Sponsored by Balloons by Bethany, there will be enormous balloon displays, as well as balloon animals. Pictures with Santa will be available, plus games, ornament making, cookies, hot chocolate, musical performances and a silent auction.

Freewill donations will benefit Southeast Community College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bond reduced in local DUI case

Bond reduced in local DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who allegedly committed his third drunk-driving offense in less than four years will remain in jail on a reduced bond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News