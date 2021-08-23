Plattsmouth city administrator Portis leaving to serve in state agency

LINCOLN – Erv Portis, who has served as the city administrator for the city of Plattsmouth since 2007, is leaving to assume new duties with a state agency.
Portis has been tapped by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska Military Department adjutant general, to become the next assistant director of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
He will assume that post from Bryan Tuma, who is retiring at the end of September. Tuma was named assistant director in 2014.
“Erv Portis brings a blend of experiences to the position of assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency that will ensure a smooth transition,” said Bohac, who as the Nebraska Military Department adjutant general, also serves as the director of NEMA. “I am impressed with his knowledge and experience in working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and his appreciation for the value of relationships at the local level. I look forward to working with Erv in serving the citizens of the state.”
Portis is a native of Walton and graduate of Waverly High School. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Omaha, and a Master of Arts in political science from UNL. Portis has worked as a police officer and lieutenant with Lincoln Police Department and Chief of Police in Papillion.
“I am looking forward to working for the staff at NEMA, as well as the citizens of Nebraska,” Portis said. “I am excited about the opportunity. Having worked through multiple disasters here in Plattsmouth, I have come to appreciate the NEMA team and the important role it plays in recovery and resilience of communities. I want to be a part of that team.”
In following Tuma as assistant director, Portis will assume the senior leadership role at NEMA. As the assistant director of NEMA, he will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the agency and overseeing the state’s response to state and federally declared disasters and emergencies.