Plattsmouth city administrator Portis leaving to serve in state agency

LINCOLN – Erv Portis, who has served as the city administrator for the city of Plattsmouth since 2007, is leaving to assume new duties with a state agency.

Portis has been tapped by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska Military Department adjutant general, to become the next assistant director of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He will assume that post from Bryan Tuma, who is retiring at the end of September. Tuma was named assistant director in 2014.

“Erv Portis brings a blend of experiences to the position of assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency that will ensure a smooth transition,” said Bohac, who as the Nebraska Military Department adjutant general, also serves as the director of NEMA. “I am impressed with his knowledge and experience in working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and his appreciation for the value of relationships at the local level. I look forward to working with Erv in serving the citizens of the state.”