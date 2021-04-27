Plattsmouth city cleanup this weekend

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s annual spring clean-up is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks.

Plattsmouth residents may drop off items free of charge, but non-residents and trucks greater than one ton are required to pay a fee in cash. Senior and disabled citizens who are unable to transport their items may call 402-296-2522 before Friday to arrange for pickup on Friday morning.

Please separate metals from other junk as they must be placed in a separate pile.

Items not being accepted include empty propane bottles, computers, monitors, hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties and raw garbage.

Also not accepted are brush, limbs, trees or leaves as they can be taken to the Cass County Recycle Center, 13860 12th St. in Plattsmouth.

