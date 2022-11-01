Plattsmouth City Council Ward 3 candidates express views

Stockton Graham

Why are you running for the Plattsmouth City Council?

I have spent my entire life in Plattsmouth. I share a vested interest in seeing our community improve, as well as having a valuable perspective on what the population of Plattsmouth cares about.

I am currently studying economics and finance. If I am elected, I would apply that knowledge to the Plattsmouth City Council to better our town. I also believe that it is important to have a continual flow of new and fresh ideas to best serve the community.

What are some main issues facing the city over the next four years and how would you address them?

One of the issues is the current economic climate. I want to help economically develop Plattsmouth by talking with current businesses in town and addressing any city actions that impair their ability to function efficiently. I would also research companies that have expanded into the Omaha metro and work with them to consider expanding into Plattsmouth, while at the same time creating an economic environment that would encourage businesses to move here.

Another issue affecting the city is the situation surrounding housing. House prices and interest rates have made buying an affordable house difficult for most people.

I’ve learned from door knocking that increases in rent costs have put additional strain on renters. One constituent mentioned city restrictions in place on what kinds of residential properties can be built. To address this problem, I would like to meet with local property developers and see what empty lots could be built on.

I’d like to find out what areas could be expanded to provide more housing options for current and future residents. Then, I plan to look over city ordinances that could hinder housing expansion in its various forms.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising services to the citizens and how would you pursue them?

A government’s spending is productive if it effectively produces something for the citizens in the best way possible. Therefore, we need to look over city spending, explore what areas of spending taxpayers value the most, and which areas of spending they value the least. Then, we must consider tradeoffs between what the citizens want and how much they are willing to fund through taxes.

I would also pursue trimming unproductive spending by evaluating individual department spending and identifying ways to spend taxpayers’ dollars more efficiently.

Though there are exceptions, most council meetings are not well attended by the citizens. What would you do to promote more interest in the meetings? Can the council be more involved in the community, besides the meetings, and how would you pursue that?

I believe the main cause of low attendance is the lack of integration between Plattsmouth’s government and the people it serves. Most people don’t have the time to go to a city council meeting on a regular basis.

However, people are still interested in local issues, but it is not an easy process to get basic information. This turns a lot of people away and is why giving people an easily accessible, one-stop shop is so important.

Plattsmouth should devote resources to making its website more user-friendly while providing valuable information. The website should include information such as: a description of what the City Council is responsible for, a list of major decisions and accomplishments, how and why you should contact your representatives, when and where meetings are, and an explanation of citizens’ delegation during each meeting.

Doug Derby

Why are you running for the Plattsmouth City Council?

I am running for the Plattsmouth City Council because I love this city and want to see it continue to progress.

What are some main issues facing the city over the next four years and how would you address them?

In the next four years, I would like to see a crosswalk at 15th Street and Highway 34, and also on Hwy. 34 where high school students have to cross. These crosswalks will be safer for them.

Also, we need to continue repairing streets where needed.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising services to the citizens and how would you pursue them?

Whenever possible, I would like to see taxes reduced. At this time, this is possible. Jeanene Wehrbein was able to assist me in contacting the local community foundation, which has been able to grant thousands of dollars to organizations that ask for funding each year. The funding asked for is approved by the foundation committee.

Though there are exceptions, most council meetings are not well attended by the citizens. What would you do to promote more interest in the meetings? Can the council be more involved in the community, besides the meetings, and how would you pursue that?

We need to remind the citizens that their opinions count. If they are not there, then the council is not aware of their opinions. The things I can do are to be active in the community, such as attending functions like the fire department’s spaghetti dinner.