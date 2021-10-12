Plattsmouth cleanup returns Nov. 13 and 14

PLATTSMOUTH – Gather up all those unwanted items because the 2021 Plattsmouth Fall Clean-up is coming.

It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street, just east of the railroad tracks.

Sponsored by the City of Plattsmouth, this event is for Plattsmouth residents and property owners only with proof of residency required.

It’s a chance for residents having unwanted items too large for normal garbage pickup, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., to place those items in four large containers at the disposal site.

Metals must be separated from other junk and must be placed in a separate pile.

Batteries, used motor oil and junk cars will be accepted. (Call 402-296-2155 to arrange for towing, if necessary.)

Empty propane bottles will be accepted. However, brush, limbs, trees/leaves, computers and monitors will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties or raw garbage will also not be accepted.

Fees must be paid with cash only. For items brought in by a car/pickup/trailer, there will be no charge for residents, but $15 for non-residents.

For items brought by trucks greater than one ton, the cost for residents and non-residents is $50.

For seniors and disabled residents who are unable to transport their items, call 402-296-2522 before Friday, Nov. 11, to arrange for pick-up. The items will be picked up on that Friday between 7 a.m. and noon.

Six-foot social distancing will be required and masks are recommended for the safety of all.

Everyone will be responsible for unloading their own items.

For those wanting to get rid of old electronics immediately Keep Cass County Beautiful is hosting its final electronic recycling event of the season this Saturday, Oct. 16, in Louisville from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

It’s open to all county residents, no commercial quantities. Enter through the gate at First and Cherry streets north of the football field.

Bring any electronics, large and small appliances, equipment or metals for recycling or refurbishing.

