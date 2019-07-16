SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. – Todd Nott has logged thousands of steps on trails across the United States during his decorated running career.
The Plattsmouth High School teacher and coach experienced 100 of his most rewarding miles during a recent trek through the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Nott, 55, completed the Western States Endurance Run in California June 29-30. The 100.2-mile race challenged participants to complete the equivalent of nearly four marathons in a row. Runners did this while climbing and descending thousands of combined feet of elevation.
Nott placed 97th in the race in 23 hours, 17 minutes, 15 seconds. He took off from the starting line at 5 a.m. June 29 and finished at 4:17 a.m. the following day. He said he was pleased to have registered a time in one of the hardest races on the national ultramarathon schedule.
“It was tough,” Nott said. “My time wasn’t what I thought it might be coming into it, but I’m pretty happy to have crossed the finish line. I feel blessed to have been able to have experienced the whole race.”
The Western States Endurance Run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. Organizers held the first event in 1974 on a course that began near the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, Calif. They asked athletes to run west from Squaw Valley to the town of Auburn northeast of Sacramento. The route has remained nearly identical for the past 45 years.
Nott participated in the Western States Endurance Run for the first time. He was one of 319 people who were selected to take part in the event through a lottery system. Fewer than three percent of the applicants had their names chosen for the race.
Nott said he was impressed with the way the event was organized. Hundreds of volunteers donated their time to help athletes with all of their needs. This included offering medical and lodging assistance, providing detailed course descriptions and congratulating people at the finish line.
“It was the neatest race because of the whole atmosphere around it,” Nott said. “There were over 1,500 volunteers and they treated all of the runners like kings and queens the whole time. I had always heard how great of an experience it was, and after being a part of it I can totally understand why there were always so many positive comments.”
Nott was also amazed with the scenic beauty of the area. The route took runners through a mountainous region that featured trees, lakes and snow-covered paths. They also went through canyons in the Tahoe National Forest and had to take a raft to cross a river at one point.
Nott said the elevation changes were one of the most difficult aspects of the race. The downhill portion forced athletes to use their quadricep, hamstring and calf muscles to keep from slipping on some of the dirt-covered trails.
“I run the hills in Plattsmouth all of the time, but I don’t think anything can fully prepare you for what it was like out there,” Nott said. “It hurt to run toward the end because it was such a steep descent.”
This year’s race attracted people from across the globe. A total of 239 runners were Americans and 80 were from other countries. More than 25 nations had representatives on the course.
Jim Walmsley of Flagstaff, Ariz., was this year’s champion with a time of 14:09:28. Flagstaff, Ariz., resident Jared Hazen (14:26:46) and Great Britain resident Tom Evans (14:59:44) finished second and third. All three men are under the age of 30.
Nott said he was grateful to have earned a silver belt buckle at the end of the race. Organizers present silver belt buckles to those who complete the course in 24 hours or less. Athletes who finish in 30 hours or less receive a bronze belt buckle.
“This race was pretty special,” Nott said. “It’s almost impossible to describe what it was like. It was just a neat, neat experience.”