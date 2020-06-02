Plattsmouth Community Center to open with limits on June 15; outdoor pool still up in the air

*Memberships can be attained at the Plattsmouth Community Center.

*Members must disinfect their hands before and after using the facility.

*Members are encouraged to wear a face mask, but not required.

*Members will receive a ticket for the designated areas and will return the ticket to front desk.

*Members can only use the area of the facility that the ticket is for.

*Members will have to return the ticket before getting a ticket for another area, if available.

*Tickets will be for first come and members may have to leave and come back if areas are full.

*Members are required to disinfect equipment before and after use.

*Members are asked to limit their workout time to one hour during peak times.

The Plattsmouth Senior Center Walking Program that uses the walking track is still canceled, Glup said.

The members need to follow the enhanced measures to help keep the community center a healthy environment, she said. Social distancing, personal hygiene and individual responsibilities for sanitizing equipment before and after each use are required at all times, she added.