Plattsmouth Community Center to open with limits on June 15; outdoor pool still up in the air

PLATTSMOUTH – Plans have been made to reopen the Plattsmouth Community Center, with stipulations, on June 15, but hopes of a swim season at Twin Rivers Water Park remain faint.
“It looks very difficult to pull off,” City Administrator Erv Portis said about the pool.
At least the community center, 308 S. 18th St., will offer recreational activities as Phase 1 goes into effect on June 15, barring any new restrictions from the state.
That should please its members, according to Elizabeth Glup, the city’s recreational director.
“We’ve had a lot of curiosity on what our phases will be,” she said.
The following is a list of stipulations for Phase 1 of the center’s reopening, according to Glup.
Temporary hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed. The pool will close 30 minutes prior to facility closing.
*Members 15 years and older will be allowed to access the facility.
*Members must disinfect their hands before using and leaving the facility.
*Locker rooms are off limits. Members are asked to come dressed to work out or to use the pool.
*Proper social distancing will be required at the facility.
*Members are required to wipe down equipment before and after use with disinfectant. Red towels will be available for such use.
*No social gathering will be permitted.
The following areas and activities will be unavailable: Towels to wipe off personal sweat, water fountains, Kid Zone indoor and outdoor,
Group X classes, personal training, rentals,
recreational programs, locker rooms/showers and lobby seating/tables.
The following are stipulations for the wellness center and walking track:
*These will be open to members only. They include cardio and weight equipment, free weights and walking track at limited use:
*Limited to 10 members in wellness area.
*Limited to 10 members on walking track.
*Members will not have access to showers or lockers.
*Members are required to wipe down equipment before and after use with disinfectant spray.
*Members are to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain six-foot distancing from others while in wellness area, using the equipment and on the walking track.
The Natatorium (pool) will be open to members only for fitness use/lap swim only:
*No lifeguard on duty.
*Those age 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 or older, and that person must be in water, actively working out with youth.
*Limited to 10 members at one time and all must bring their own equipment for use in the pool.
*Members must come dressed to swim.
*Members will have access to showers in pool area to rinse prior to and after utilizing the pool.
*Chairs and hooks will be available on pool deck for belongings; members will not have access to lockers.
Gymnasium will be open to members only:
*Restricted to basketball hoops only for individual use.
*One member per hoop. *Members must bring their own equipment.
Other stipulations are as follows:
*Members will be required to sign a membership addendum relating to Coronavirus/Covid-19.
*Current memberships will remain on hold unless asked to reactivate.
*Current memberships can be changed/cancelled.
*Memberships can be attained at the Plattsmouth Community Center.
*Members must disinfect their hands before and after using the facility.
*Members are encouraged to wear a face mask, but not required.
*Members will receive a ticket for the designated areas and will return the ticket to front desk.
*Members can only use the area of the facility that the ticket is for.
*Members will have to return the ticket before getting a ticket for another area, if available.
*Tickets will be for first come and members may have to leave and come back if areas are full.
*Members are required to disinfect equipment before and after use.
*Members are asked to limit their workout time to one hour during peak times.
The Plattsmouth Senior Center Walking Program that uses the walking track is still canceled, Glup said.
The members need to follow the enhanced measures to help keep the community center a healthy environment, she said. Social distancing, personal hygiene and individual responsibilities for sanitizing equipment before and after each use are required at all times, she added.
“We also ask all members to stay home if they are sick, or have been in contact with someone who has had the coronavirus,” said Glup, who made the reopening announcement at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The council didn’t make any decision on the swimming pool, but the outlook is not bright.
At best, only four or five weeks might be available for swimming, but with an insufficient number of lifeguards, Portis said.
Mayor Paul Lambert even suggested the local police department could be needed to maintain state-ordered mandates on attendance and social distancing.
Even upon opening, the pool would be a money loser for the city, Portis said.
“I’m holding out some hope, albeit faint,” he said.
