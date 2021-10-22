Plattsmouth completes perfect regular season with Friday win

PLATTSMOUTH – Things turned out just perfect for the Plattsmouth High School football team on Friday night.

The Blue Devils completed a perfect regular season with a convincing 48 to 14 victory over Class A Bellevue East before another huge crowd at Blue Devil Stadium.

“We’re excited for the kids, especially the seniors who are a big part of that and my coaches,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris.

Despite the final tally, the Blue Devils struggled on offense in the first half.

Plattsmouth’s only score in the first half came on a 36-yard touchdown catch by Owen Prince with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils then failed on a two-point try.

A short time later, the Chieftains scored and went ahead following the successful point-after-touchdown.

The half ended with Bellevue East holding that one-point lead.

“We have to give Bellevue East credit for having a great defensive plan,” Dzuris said.

Things changed, however, midway through the third quarter.

Following an interception that put the ball at the Bellevue East 34-yard line, the Blue Devils quickly moved down the short field with senior Christian Meneses scoring on a six-yard run. After the successful PAT, the score was 13-7.

About two minutes later, another touchdown and PAT increased the score to 20-7.

Touchdowns continued in the fourth quarter with senior Clyde Hinton intercepting a pass then running 24 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

It was announced during the game that Meneses rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season.

“He’s a great player,” Dzuris said.

Plattsmouth now gets ready for the playoffs.

“We’re ready to move on to the next chapter,” Dzuris said. “We have to be ready to play.”

Bellevue East 0 7 0 7 - 14

Plattsmouth 6 0 14 28 - 48

