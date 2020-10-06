Plattsmouth council approves new police vehicle, more repair payments to plant

The council also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for repairs on flood-damaged Schilling Road. The city needs use of that road to access its water treatment plant.

It was announced at Monday’s meeting that the commission does not plan further investment in the Schilling Wildlife Area due to flood damage.

“That’s what the indication is at this time,” Lambert said. “It would probably go back to nature.”

According to the MOU, the commission would apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the majority of repair money to Schilling Road, which it owns.

With FEMA approval, the city would only pay 12.5 percent or at the most 25 percent of the total cost.

Lambert praised the commission’s decision to seek FEMA funds.

“That has to do with the cooperation between my staff and the Game and Parks,” he said.

