Plattsmouth council approves new police vehicle, more repair payments to plant

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a new vehicle for the city’s police department, as well as a payment on the wastewater plant as it nears total completion.
The council gave the go-ahead for Police Chief Steve Rathman to buy a 2021 Ford Police Utility Vehicle from a Lincoln dealership. It would replace a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria that is becoming more difficult to keep in service with more than 109,000 miles.
“We run vehicles longer than recommended,” Rathman told the council.
The price for the new vehicle is $33,049 with a $1,000 trade allowance for the aging Ford.
A major payment on repairs to the flood-damaged wastewater treatment plant approved by the council was made to Building Crafts, Inc. in the amount of $102,973, which represents 84 percent completion of its contract.
This contract includes the on-going treatment component repair work, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.
“We’re getting down to the final items,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
“It’s in operation now,” added Mayor Paul Lambert, adding that delivery of final parts to the whole treatment process have been delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.
The council also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for repairs on flood-damaged Schilling Road. The city needs use of that road to access its water treatment plant.
It was announced at Monday’s meeting that the commission does not plan further investment in the Schilling Wildlife Area due to flood damage.
“That’s what the indication is at this time,” Lambert said. “It would probably go back to nature.”
According to the MOU, the commission would apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the majority of repair money to Schilling Road, which it owns.
With FEMA approval, the city would only pay 12.5 percent or at the most 25 percent of the total cost.
Lambert praised the commission’s decision to seek FEMA funds.
“That has to do with the cooperation between my staff and the Game and Parks,” he said.
