 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth council approves new speed signs, evidence lockers
View Comments

Plattsmouth council approves new speed signs, evidence lockers

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – More speed signs gauging motorists’ speeds are coming to Plattsmouth.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the police department’s request for two digital signs that will be installed and utilized at two high traffic spots. One sign will be installed gauging southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 75, the other yet to be decided, said Police Chief Steve Rathman.

Total cost is $14,250 and while the department will pay the amount upfront, a federal grant will repay the department, Rathman said.

“It’s a 100 percent reimbursable grant,” Rathman told the council.

According to the chief, the department last month received a letter from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice advising the approval of an additional $42,003 of grant funds applied for earlier in the year.

Funding for this grant is distributed from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

Additionally, the council approved the purchase of new evidence lockers used in the evidence receiving room at the department’s law enforcement center, which currently has 20-year-old lockers.

“Those lockers are rusting and hard to sanitize,” Rathman told the council.

These lockers will also be paid for by that same grant, which in this case will be a 100 percent reimbursement of the $27,753 purchase price for the lockers.

“This should meet our needs for another 25 years,” Rathman told the council.

Mayor Paul Lambert added, “Anytime you get something that is 100 percent reimbursable, that is hard to pass up.”

The council also approved the appointment of Sarah Armstrong to the city’s volunteer fire department.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News