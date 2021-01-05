Plattsmouth council approves new speed signs, evidence lockers

PLATTSMOUTH – More speed signs gauging motorists’ speeds are coming to Plattsmouth.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the police department’s request for two digital signs that will be installed and utilized at two high traffic spots. One sign will be installed gauging southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 75, the other yet to be decided, said Police Chief Steve Rathman.

Total cost is $14,250 and while the department will pay the amount upfront, a federal grant will repay the department, Rathman said.

“It’s a 100 percent reimbursable grant,” Rathman told the council.

According to the chief, the department last month received a letter from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice advising the approval of an additional $42,003 of grant funds applied for earlier in the year.

Funding for this grant is distributed from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

Additionally, the council approved the purchase of new evidence lockers used in the evidence receiving room at the department’s law enforcement center, which currently has 20-year-old lockers.

“Those lockers are rusting and hard to sanitize,” Rathman told the council.