{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Replacement of old pavement highlights Plattsmouth’s street plan this year.

The City Council on Monday evening approved a one-year and six-year street improvement plan developed by the city’s engineering consultants.

The one-year plan calls for pavement replacement on Third Avenue between 12th Street and 14th Street, and on 22nd Street between Avenue B and Avenue D.

Joint and crack sealing where needed will also take place.

“It’s a guide on what we are planning to do,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s a good direction for the street crew. But, things can change. It’s not set in stone.”

Among projects in the six-year plan are the reconstruction of Avenue A between Sixth and Seventh streets and 14th and 15th streets between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments