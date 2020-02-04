PLATTSMOUTH – Replacement of old pavement highlights Plattsmouth’s street plan this year.
The City Council on Monday evening approved a one-year and six-year street improvement plan developed by the city’s engineering consultants.
The one-year plan calls for pavement replacement on Third Avenue between 12th Street and 14th Street, and on 22nd Street between Avenue B and Avenue D.
You have free articles remaining.
Joint and crack sealing where needed will also take place.
“It’s a guide on what we are planning to do,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s a good direction for the street crew. But, things can change. It’s not set in stone.”
Among projects in the six-year plan are the reconstruction of Avenue A between Sixth and Seventh streets and 14th and 15th streets between Sixth and Seventh streets.