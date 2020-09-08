Plattsmouth council approves tight budget with small tax increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Tuesday evening approved what Mayor Paul Lambert described as a “tight” city operating budget for fiscal year 2021.

“There are no major changes in it,” Lambert said prior to the vote. “The department heads did a good job in keeping the budget as realistic as they could. They’re all working hard in keeping it as tight as we can without sacrificing public services.”

Prior to the vote, the council held a public hearing for input pro or con on the budget.

Nobody came forward.

The council then unanimously approved a new budget that calls for $22,281,980 in operating expenses, a 42-percent increase from the current budget.

Much of that increase involves FEMA funds coming in, as well as the city’s share of money for the upcoming U.S. Highway 75 project, said City Administrator Erv Portis.

“The general fund is just a $10,000 increase over this year,” he added.

The property tax request of $1,540,250 is just 2 percent higher than this year.

The city’s valuation increased 1 percent to $313,474,421 with the tax rate increasing 1 percent to 0.491348 per $100 assessed value.