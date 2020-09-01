Plattsmouth council to hold public hearing on new budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council will hold a public hearing on its fiscal year 2021 budget on Tuesday evening in City Hall.

The council is meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. because of Monday’s Labor Day holiday.

“I feel it’s a good budget,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “We’re using taxpayer money wisely, while providing the services our citizens expect and require. I will not cut the budget of the police department.”

The council will also hear an update on the repairs being made to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, he added.

