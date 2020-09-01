 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth council to hold public hearing on new budget
View Comments

Plattsmouth council to hold public hearing on new budget

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council will hold a public hearing on its fiscal year 2021 budget on Tuesday evening in City Hall.

The council is meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. because of Monday’s Labor Day holiday.

“I feel it’s a good budget,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “We’re using taxpayer money wisely, while providing the services our citizens expect and require. I will not cut the budget of the police department.”

The council will also hear an update on the repairs being made to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, he added.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local man admits stealing ATVs
News

Local man admits stealing ATVs

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had been part of a group that stole all-terrain vehicles from homes at Linder Lakes.

Murray woman hurt in Friday accident
News

Murray woman hurt in Friday accident

  • Updated

MURRAY – A Murray woman was taken to an Omaha hospital last Friday afternoon from a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone in that community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News