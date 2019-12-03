PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved an update of rules regarding the care of cemetery lots at Oak Hill Cemetery.
For the most part, it was making current rules easier for the public to understand, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“There is not a lot of difference from the current rules,” he said. “They simply put some of it in plainer language.”
These updated rules came from a three-member committee made up of council members Jeanie Brookhouser, Morgan Muller and Steve Riese. Meetings were held to receive public input to help update these rules, Lambert said.
“The committee worked hard and did their best and the results show that,” he said.
The purpose of these rules is to prevent any damage to adjoining lots, as well as preserving the beauty of the grounds.
Among the rules is that no trees, shrubs, flowers or any vegetation shall be planted, cut down, removed or trimmed by anyone other than city employees unless a written request is approved by the Public Works Department director.
U.S. flags made of cloth will be permitted year round, but must be placed in a metal flag holder or a permanent holder abutting the headstone. If the flags become worn or torn, they will be removed by city employees. Other stipulations apply.
Artificial or real flowers will be permitted year round, but only in a permanent vase or vases or in headstone saddles. If flowers become worn or unsightly, they will be removed without notice. Fresh flowers from a burial service will be permitted until they become unsightly and will also be removed without notice.
Wreaths and grave blankets will be permitted between November 15 and March 1. Such decorations will be removed by city employees after March 1.
Shepherd hooks with a single or double hook will be permitted, but no more than one per grave. They must be placed at the headstone. Other stipulations apply.
Vigil lights, also known as grave or eternity lights, will be permitted with one at each grave. No lighted candles, incense burners or any other combustible materials will be permitted.
The council approved this resolution by a 7-0 vote with Riese absent.
The resolution goes into law immediately, Lambert said. The rules will also be posted on signs at the cemetery, he added.
“I think the committee did a wonderful job,” Lambert said.