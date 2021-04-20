Plattsmouth couple honored by Lutheran ministries

LA VISTA - Plattsmouth residents Pastor Harold and Caroline Rice have long served as volunteers at the Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference, and Retreat Center near Ashland.

On Saturday, April 10, Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM), which is based there, honored the couple at the organization’s Heart of Camp Gala for living out their faith in everyday life.

“We really appreciate all that they have done to help the camp grow and develop,” said Dani Hatfield, NLOM marketing director. “They said they were honored to be recognized.”

As the story goes, it was 1980, and the Rices were living in Nebraska for less than a year when someone from the camp visited the Sunday School class Caroline was teaching.

That led to decades of involvement at the camp by the Rice family.

That summer, their son Bryan enjoyed his first of many weeks at the camp and his love spread to his younger sister, who also attended for many years. Now, the Rices’ grandchildren are annual campers.

However, the Rices themselves have been actively involved in many activities there over the years, including the boarding of horses for the camp over the winter months.